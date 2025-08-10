Home Virginia State Parks offering teachers, students hands-on learning opportunities
Virginia

Virginia State Parks offering teachers, students hands-on learning opportunities

Chris Graham
Published date:
Virginia State Parks
Photo: Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation

Virginia State Parks is giving teachers a chance to move their classrooms to the outdoors this school year, allowing students to explore nature through a variety of hands-on educational programs.

“We want every student in Virginia, whether in traditional classrooms or learning from home, to have access to enriching outdoor educational experiences,” said Katie Shepard, the Chief of Education and Interpretation at Virginia State Parks.

“Our parks are living classrooms where students can explore ecosystems, discover wildlife and engage with the state’s rich cultural history,” Shepard said.

Field trip opportunities range from guided nature hikes and fossil hunts to reenactments of colonial life and conservation projects.

Homeschool families can take advantage of customizable group programs, flexible scheduling and themed homeschool days held throughout the year.

Teachers, homeschool groups and educational coordinators are encouraged to visit www.virginiastateparks.gov/find-a-park and contact a park near them to discuss field trip options and specific learning goals.

 

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, labeled "fringe media" by the mainstream, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

