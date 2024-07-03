Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Warner, Kaine push for collaboration to increase safety of beach umbrellas
State/National

Warner, Kaine push for collaboration to increase safety of beach umbrellas

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
(© The Pink Panda – stock.adobe.com)

Today, ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine are urging the Consumer Products Safety Commission (CPSC) to work with American Society of Testing and Materials (ASTM) International.

The ASTM is a nonprofit that recently released safety standards to address hazards posed by detached and flyaway beach umbrellas, to evaluate and finalize the new standards.

CPSC estimates that nearly 3,000 individuals across the country are sent to the emergency room each year due to umbrella-related accidents, which includes last week’s incident in Cocoa Beach, Florida, as well as the tragic 2016 death of Lottie Michelle Belk of Chester, Virginia, who was struck in the torso and killed while vacationing in Virginia Beach with her family.

“As we enter the Fourth of July holiday weekend, with millions of Americans enjoying our country’s beaches, lakes, and rivers, it is vital that beachgoers are safe from dislodged beach umbrellas. Improperly secured umbrellas can result in death or serious injury. We believe that recent actions by CPSC and the American Society of Testing Materials (ASTM), including the release earlier this year of the ASTM F3681-24 safety standard, are good steps forward. We urge CPSC and industry to work together quickly to finish any outstanding suggested improvements or other modifications to this standard,” Warner and Kaine wrote.

According to the senators, additional guidance continues to be considered, as well as safety improvements to the ASTM F3681-24 standard by the Beach Umbrellas Task Group, and “it is important that the group move swiftly and with thoroughness. We encourage the group to evaluate the full scope and harm of unsecured beach umbrellas to maximize safety for beachgoers.”

The letter is the latest push by Warner and Kaine to ensure the safety and wellbeing of beachgoers. In a 2019 letter to CPSC, they drew attention to the unexpected danger of flying beach umbrellas to beachgoers, and in 2021 the senators pushed ASTM International for increased safety measures. The efforts culminated in ASTM’s release of new safety standards earlier in 2024.

Warner, Kaine push for protection from hazardous beach umbrellas – Augusta Free Press

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Charlottesville Police seize AK-47, ammo after pursuit of convicted felon
2 Offer sheet from UVA Athletics to Tony Bennett sheds light on when extension was offered
3 Frederick County School Board member pleads guilty to role in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach
4 Oct. 19 Heart concert at JPJ canceled due to Ann Wilson cancer diagnosis
5 Fourth of July: UVA Health trauma program manager warns about fireworks safety for all

Latest News

chris graham acc hoops
Sports

Podcast: Digging into the details of the Tony Bennett UVA contract extension

Chris Graham
july fourth fireworks display
Local

Fourth of July: UVA Health trauma program manager warns about fireworks safety for all

Rebecca Barnabi

Seventy percent of fireworks injuries happen on the Fourth of July in the Shenandoah Valley but are otherwise relatively rare.

college basketball money NIL
Sports

What you need to know: Breaking down the Tony Bennett UVA contract extension

Chris Graham

The other guy who wrote about the Tony Bennett contract extension that has him connected to UVA through, most likely, the 2030-2031 season, thinks the biggest deal with it is that Bennett isn’t, for some reason, getting a pay raise.

road closed
Local

Traffic alert: Motorists to detour around intersection of Hydraulic Road, Hillsdale Drive in C-ville

Rebecca Barnabi
road work
Local

Traffic alert: VDOT delays scheduled project to widen turn lane from Crozet Avenue in Albemarle

Rebecca Barnabi
john paul jones arena
Local

Oct. 19 Heart concert at JPJ canceled due to Ann Wilson cancer diagnosis

Chris Graham
fraud
Local

Shenandoah man indicted for wire fraud: More than $200K stolen from employer

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status