Virginia Rules Camps open, offer opportunities for youth to learn about law in the great outdoors

Attorney General Jason Miyares today announced the start of another season of Virginia Rules Camps, organized by the Office of the Attorney General and Virginia law enforcement agencies in collaboration with local community stakeholders.

Virginia Rules Camps offer young people a unique opportunity to learn about Virginia law while enjoying enriching outdoor activities and building positive relationships with local law enforcement officers.

For 2024, the Office of the Attorney General expanded the camp to more than 15 locations, including the city of Richmond, Tazewell County and Prince William County. Virginia Rules Camp combines traditional summer camp activities, such as swimming, fishing, canoeing, hiking and archery, with daily lessons from the Virginia Rules curriculum.

“Your safety is my mission. By investing in Virginia’s youth, we equip them with the knowledge they need to reach their full potential,” Miyares said. “Our Virginia Rules Camps not only teach our youth about healthy habits and the law but also empower them to become informed citizens, make responsible choices and foster positive relationships within their communities.”

Under Miyares’ leadership, the Virginia Rules program has been enhanced to cover the dangers of fentanyl and counterfeit drugs in a One Pill Can Kill lesson. In summer 2024, Virginia Rules Camps are launching in Operation Ceasefire cities like Petersburg, Richmond, Norfolk and Newport News.

The success of Virginia Rules Camps is driven by its engaging curriculum and dedicated volunteers, including community police officers and patrol officers who return each year to mentor campers and foster positive interactions between campers and law enforcement.

“I have been volunteering at this camp for years, and it is one of the highlights of my summer. I love watching children go home with a smile after I’ve been working with them all day; it makes my time at camp worthwhile,” Virginia Rules volunteer Esther Anderson said. “Personally, I have met great friends and co-counselors at camp and have remained friends with many of these folks for years.”

More information about Virginia Rules Camp, including camp locations and registration details, is available online.