Virginia responds to prevalence of guns, approves $2.4M for active shooter emergency training

Today’s America is pretty much an ongoing active shooter emergency. Instead of trying to do something about all the guns, Virginia is throwing millions of dollars at a new program that will educate first responders and civilians on responding to active shooter emergencies.

The board approved $2.4 million for Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training, to be known by the acronym ALERRT, which will make training available to law enforcement agencies, private and public learning institutions and faith-based organizations.

“Today’s announcement demonstrates the Commonwealth’s renewed commitment to ensuring Virginians and first responders are able to enroll in best-in-class courses that equip them with the skills they need to best respond to active attack events. This program will build a culture of preparedness by increasing consistent and coordinated first responder training and civilian education,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said.

We could do something about the sheer number of guns in people’s hands, but, nah.

The funding approved on Thursday will provide the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services $1.55 million for one-time equipment acquisitions and three years of annual funding at $288,000 per year.

That will support 16 law enforcement courses and 48 civilian courses annually.

DCJS plans to offer a number of different law enforcement active attack courses to law enforcement agencies across the Commonwealth, civilian courses and webinars, as well as develop an age-appropriate eLearning series for K-12 students on personal safety.

Because, you know, school shootings are not the exception, but rather, the rule.