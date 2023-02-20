Countries
news virginia ranked sixth in ap coaches polls after wins over louisville notre dame
Sports

Virginia ranked sixth in AP, coaches polls, after wins over Louisville, Notre Dame

Chris Graham
Published:
uva basketball
Photo: UVA Athletics

Virginia is ranked sixth in both national polls this week, after back-to-back skin-of-their-teeth wins over ACC bottom feeders.

The Cavaliers (21-4, 13-3 ACC) did emerge from the wins over Louisville and Notre Dame alone atop the ACC standings, so, there’s that.

The initial NCAA Tournament selection committee rendering for next month’s tournament, which came out on Saturday, had Virginia a three seed, and 10th overall.

The NET rankings, as of Monday, has UVA at 16th nationally.

The ugly wins – which, yes, were much better than ugly losses – dropped the ‘Hoos to 23rd in KenPom and BartTorvik.

This week, Virginia travels to Boston College (13-15, 7-10 ACC) on Wednesday, and then has a return date with North Carolina (16-11, 8-8 ACC) on Saturday.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

