Sports

Virginia named as regional host site for 2023 NCAA Tournament: Info on how to get tickets

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva baseball ncaa tournament
Photo: UVA Athletics

Virginia will be one of the 16 schools hosting a regional in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Disharoon Park will host a four-team, double-elimination tournament beginning on Friday night.

Two games will be scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. If necessary, a single game will be played Monday. Regional game times will be announced Monday afternoon.

The remaining at-large teams, top-eight national seeds and first-round regional pairings will be announced at noon Monday on ESPN2. The selection committee will set the entire 64-team bracket through both the regionals and the first round of the Men’s College World Series.

Virginia has been a host institution for NCAA regionals 10 times (2004, 2006, 2007, 2010-2014, 2016, 2023).

The Cavaliers will be part of the NCAA Tournament field for the 20th time overall and 17th under head coach Brian O’Connor.

Regional sites

  • Auburn, Alabama – Auburn (34-21-1)
  • Baton Rouge, Louisiana – LSU (43-15)
  • Charlottesville, Virginia – Virginia (45-12)
  • Clemson, South Carolina – Clemson (43-17)
  • Columbia, South Carolina – South Carolina (39-19)
  • Conway, South Carolina – Coastal Carolina (39-19)
  • Coral Gables, Florida – Miami (FL) (40-19)
  • Fayetteville, Arkansas – Arkansas (41-16)
  • Gainesville, Florida – Florida (44-14)
  • Lexington, Kentucky – Kentucky (36-18)
  • Nashville, Tennessee – Vanderbilt (41-18)
  • Stanford, California – Stanford (38-16)
  • Stillwater, Oklahoma – Oklahoma State (41-17) through games of 5/28
  • Terre Haute, Indiana – Indiana State (42-15)
  • Tuscaloosa, Alabama – Alabama (40-19)
  • Winston-Salem, North Carolina – Wake Forest (47-10)

Tickets

All-session regional tickets will go on-sale Monday at 9 a.m. on UVATix.com. Single-session tickets (sessions 1-6) will go on-sale at a later time when the full bracket and dates & times are announced.

Please note the ticket office will be closed Monday for Memorial Day and reopen on Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Parking information

Daily parking can be purchased online at UVATix.com or upon drive up for spaces in the JPJ South and West Lots $10 in advance or $15 upon drive up. All-sessions parking passes can be purchased for $30 advance.

Spots are first-come, first-served.

Parking passes must be purchased using a valid credit/debit card; cash will not be accepted on site.

