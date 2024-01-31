Virginia man sentenced to more than 10 years for drug, firearm charges

A Virginia man with fentanyl, meth, cocaine and an AR-style semiautomatic pistol loaded with a high-capacity magazine is officially off the streets after being sentenced today to 124 months in prison.

Shaone Lovett, 27, of Hopewell, was sentenced for possessing with the intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine in Chesterfield County. He was also in possession of fentanyl, cocaine and two AR-style semiautomatic pistos.

According to court documents, Lovett was the subject of a January 2023 search warrant executed by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Chesterfield County Police Department at his residence.

Lovett possessed various substances containing fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine, as well as an AR-style semiautomatic pistol loaded with a high-capacity magazine containing 40 rounds of ammunition.

When law enforcement searched his apartment, they found another AR-style semiautomatic pistol and dozens of rounds of ammunition.

Senior U.S. District Judge John A. Gibney, Jr. announced sentencing today.