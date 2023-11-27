Virginia man arrested following overnight barricade situation involving firearm

A man has been arrested by Norfolk Police following an hours long barricade situation in the 8800 block of Semmes Avenue.

On Sunday night around 10:20 p.m., Norfolk police were dispatched for the report of a person with a weapon call. When officers arrived, they attempted to speak with a man involved.

As a result, the man barricaded himself inside of the residence and discharged a firearm.

The crisis negotiation and special operations teams responded to the location, and the man, later identified as Chad R. Harrison, 43, was taken into custody without incident just before 5 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

As a result of the investigation, Harrison was charged with brandishing a firearm, assault on a family member, preventing another from summoning law enforcement and shooting in an occupied dwelling.

He is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.