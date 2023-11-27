Countries
Home Virginia man arrested following overnight barricade situation involving firearm
Police, Virginia

Virginia man arrested following overnight barricade situation involving firearm

Crystal Graham
Published date:

chad harrison norfolkA man has been arrested by Norfolk Police following an hours long barricade situation in the 8800 block of Semmes Avenue.

On Sunday night around 10:20 p.m., Norfolk police were dispatched for the report of a person with a weapon call. When officers arrived, they attempted to speak with a man involved.

As a result, the man barricaded himself inside of the residence and discharged a firearm.

The crisis negotiation and special operations teams responded to the location, and the man, later identified as Chad R. Harrison, 43, was taken into custody without incident just before 5 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

As a result of the investigation, Harrison was charged with brandishing a firearm, assault on a family member, preventing another from summoning law enforcement and shooting in an occupied dwelling.

He is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

