Got yours? Virginia Lottery New Year’s Millionaire Raffle tickets sold out

If you were waiting to the last minute to buy a New Year’s Millionaire Raffle ticket, unfortunately, you are out of luck.

The Virginia Lottery reported that the final ticket for the New Year’s Day drawing was sold at 4:30 p.m. today.

Five $1 million winning tickets will be announced on Jan. 1. In addition to the five new millionaires, there will also be seven $100,000 tickets selected and 1,000 winners of $500 each.

The 625,000 tickets went on sale beginning Oct. 31.

The winning ticket numbers will be announced at 1 p.m. on Jan. 1.

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia.