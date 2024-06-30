Virginia localities get state grants to boost local food, farming operations

Local food and farming operations in 11 Virginia localities are getting a boost from a state grant program.

The Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund Infrastructure Grant Program and the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund Planning Grant Program is committing more than $310,000 to fund strategic infrastructure investments for small-scale farmers and food producers to grow and improve their operations.

This round of funding includes producers in meat processing, dairy processing, canning, honey production, and farmer’s markets.

“The food and agriculture sector offers key solutions for increasing access to nutritious foods and is a central component for eliminating hunger in Virginia. In addition to improving local food accessibility, these grant awards strengthen each locality’s ability to attract and support small and mid-scale agricultural operations,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr.

Projects receiving funding in this round

City of Buena Vista, $50,000

The grant will fund equipment purchases for the Virginia Innovation Accelerator Commercial Kitchen, which is a new shared-use kitchen facility that will serve as a business incubator focused on agricultural innovation. The project is in partnership with the Advancement Foundation and will allow small to mid-sized agricultural producers in the southern Shenandoah Valley to create and sustain their value-added product companies.

Franklin County, $50,000

The grant will fund essential equipment upgrades and facility repairs at Callaway Community Cannery and Glade Hill Community Cannery.

Washington County, $50,000

The grant will assist Anderson and Sons Meat Processing, a USDA-inspected, multi-species harvest and processing plant, purchase new equipment to expand capacity and potentially double production.

City of Fairfax and Fairfax County, $30,000

The two jurisdictions have partnered with the Northern Virginia Soil and Water Conservation District to create the Urban Ag Roadmap Work Group, to develop a plan that identifies and mitigates barriers to food system resilience through urban agriculture. Fairfax County and the City of Fairfax are providing $8,500 and $7,000, respectively, in local funding to match the grant. The NVSWCD provided an in-kind match of $14,500 to support this project.

Prince Edward County, $28,000

The funding will support Prince Edward Cannery and Virginia Food Works’ upgrade and modernization of essential food processing equipment within the shared-use facility. Virginia

Food Works, a local non-profit, assists farmers and small-scale food entrepreneurs in producing added value products from homegrown fruits and vegetables.

Albemarle County and Fluvanna County, $26,000

The grant will aid Siller Pollinator Company LLC in creating a mobile honey processing facility to support local beekeepers in producing value-added beekeeping products, such as creamed honey, infused honey, and wax products.

Smyth County, $20,000

The grant will support the expansion and increased processing capacity of Waller Dairy, a first-generation, Grade A dairy farm.

Louisa County, $17,650

Funding will be used to improve freezer and refrigerator capacity for Century Farm Market, which connects consumers with locally raised and grown products in Louisa and Lake Anna area.

Shenandoah County, $12,300

The grant will aid Corner Market Farm to Table in building a new farmer’s market pavilion that will provide additional space to serve small agricultural businesses and host educational agricultural events. Corner Market Farm to Table, an extension of a multi-generational family farm, currently works with over 40 local Virginia producers.

More information

Additional information about the AFID Infrastructure Grant Program is available at www.vdacs.virginia.gov/agriculture-afid-infrastructure-grants.shtml.

Additional information on the AFID Planning Grant Program is available at www.vdacs.virginia.gov/agriculture-afid-planning-grants.shtml.