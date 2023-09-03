Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Youngkin announces Education, Commonwealth secretaries, additional appointments
Politics, Virginia

Youngkin announces Education, Commonwealth secretaries, additional appointments

Crystal Graham
Published date:
virginia state capitol
(© demerzel21 – stock.adobe.com)

Administration and board appointments for Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin were announced on Thursday.

The appointments included an addition to the James Madison University Board of Visitors.

Administration appointments

Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry

  • Elle Smith, Executive Assistant

Secretary of Commonwealth

  • Kelly Gee

Secretary of Education

  • Nicholas Kent

Board appointments

Administration

Information Technology Advisory Council

  • Cherif Kane of Glen Allen, Database Administrator, Black Knight, Inc.

Authority

Central Virginia Transportation Authority

  • Rex Davis of Glen Allen, President, Davis Oil Company

Compacts

Washington Metrorail Safety Commission Interstate Compact

  • Devin Rouse of Ashburn, Principal/Owner, DCRail Advisory, LLC

Education

Board of Trustees of The Southern Virginia Higher Education Center

  • Dr. Angela Hairston of Danville, Superintendent, Danville Public Schools

Board of Visitors of James Madison University

  • The Honorable Kay Coles James of Midlothian, Secretary of the Commonwealth; Founder, The Gloucester Institute

Health and Human Resources

Maternal Mortality Review Team

  • Dr. George Saade of Norfolk, Professor and Chair of OB-GYN, Associate Dean for Women’s Health, Eastern Virginia Medical School

Opioid Abatement Authority

  • The Honorable James Holland of North Chesterfield, Member, Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors

Labor

Apprenticeship Council

  • Steven Masterson of Chesapeake, Training Coordinator, JAC 110 LLC

Board for Architects, Professional Engineers, Land Surveyors, Certified Interior Designers and Landscape Architects

  • Helene Combs Dreiling, FAIA of Roanoke, Founding Principal, The Plum Studio, Ltd.; President, The Three Aspens, Ltd.
  • Catherine Christian Stanley of Richmond, Interior designer, Catherine Christian Interiors

Board for Barbers and Cosmetology

  • Kailey Blakeney of Virginia Beach, Licensed Master Esthetician, Kailey Blakeney Aesthetics

Board for Contractors

  • Jackie Jones of Stephenson, Business Office Manager, Shirley Well Drilling, Inc.

Board for Waste Management Facility Operators

  • Donald W. Lawhorne Jr. of Bedford, Director of Public Works, Town of Bedford
  • Matthew Terrell of Henrico, Chief Operating Officer, TFC Recycling
  • Brent Williams of Richmond, Office of Financial Responsibility & Waste Programs, VA DEQ
  • Jason L. Williams of Chesterfield County, Senior District Manager, WM

Common Interest Community Board

  • Tracey Talbert, PCAM, AMS, CMCA of Glen Allen, President and Community Manager, Stellar Community Management, LLC

Fair Housing Board

  • Rachael Wright of Newport News, Vice President, Harrison & Lear Community Management

Board for Asbestos, Lead, and Home Inspectors

  • Michael Baum of Midlothian, Owner, Envirostar, LLC

Board of Workforce Development

  • Debora Harvey of Arlington, Executive Director, Heavy Construction Contractors Association

Public Safety and Homeland Security

Board of Juvenile Justice

  • Kenneth Feng of Fairfax County, retired Congressional Investigator, U.S. Government Accountability Office

Secure and Resilient Commonwealth Panel

  • Adam Sidney Lee of Glen Allen, Vice President and CSO, Dominion Energy

Board of Local and Regional Jails

  • Jessica Vermont of Richmond, Director of Behavioral Health, Sentara Health Plans

Transportation

Virginia Passenger Rail Authority

  • John Delandro of Glen Allen, Financial Advisor, Merrill Lynch

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Man dies from injuries in Interstate 64 crash in Rockbridge County on Friday
2 Missing Tennessee man found alive by search teams in Shenandoah National Park
3 City of Charlottesville announces funding availability for housing-related initiatives
4 ‘Every day, they’re reminded of what happened’: UVA takes another step in healing process
5 AEW president, CEO Tony Khan fires CM Punk, citing backstage incident at ‘All In’

Latest News

ice cream in a bowl
Virginia

From NOVA to the Valley, take a trip to taste some of Virginia’s best homemade ice cream

Crystal Graham
uva tennessee
Sports

Virginia’s trip to Nashville was exactly what I thought it would be 

Scott German

Saturday’s 36-point drubbing by Tennessee was about the least stressful and frustrating football loss I’ve been through over my years of following Virginia football. 

monarch butterfly on purple butterfly bush garden
Environment, Virginia

Creating a thriving butterfly habitat at home may help alleviate habitat loss 

Crystal Graham

An Arlington County gardener has noticed a decline in the number of butterflies to her property over the last 17 years.

Bowman Hall exterior
Local, Schools

Bridgewater College announces six new faculty members for academic year

Crystal Graham
norfolk
Police, Virginia

Norfolk Police identify woman killed in early-morning double shooting

Chris Graham
court law
Police, Virginia

Portsmouth man pleads guilty to multiple sex acts with a minor, faces 10 years to life

Crystal Graham
interstate 64
Local, Police

Man dies from injuries in Interstate 64 crash in Rockbridge County on Friday

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy