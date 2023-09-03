Youngkin announces Education, Commonwealth secretaries, additional appointments

Administration and board appointments for Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin were announced on Thursday.
The appointments included an addition to the James Madison University Board of Visitors.
Administration appointments
Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry
- Elle Smith, Executive Assistant
Secretary of Commonwealth
- Kelly Gee
Secretary of Education
- Nicholas Kent
Board appointments
Administration
Information Technology Advisory Council
- Cherif Kane of Glen Allen, Database Administrator, Black Knight, Inc.
Authority
Central Virginia Transportation Authority
- Rex Davis of Glen Allen, President, Davis Oil Company
Compacts
Washington Metrorail Safety Commission Interstate Compact
- Devin Rouse of Ashburn, Principal/Owner, DCRail Advisory, LLC
Education
Board of Trustees of The Southern Virginia Higher Education Center
- Dr. Angela Hairston of Danville, Superintendent, Danville Public Schools
Board of Visitors of James Madison University
- The Honorable Kay Coles James of Midlothian, Secretary of the Commonwealth; Founder, The Gloucester Institute
Health and Human Resources
Maternal Mortality Review Team
- Dr. George Saade of Norfolk, Professor and Chair of OB-GYN, Associate Dean for Women’s Health, Eastern Virginia Medical School
Opioid Abatement Authority
- The Honorable James Holland of North Chesterfield, Member, Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors
Labor
Apprenticeship Council
- Steven Masterson of Chesapeake, Training Coordinator, JAC 110 LLC
Board for Architects, Professional Engineers, Land Surveyors, Certified Interior Designers and Landscape Architects
- Helene Combs Dreiling, FAIA of Roanoke, Founding Principal, The Plum Studio, Ltd.; President, The Three Aspens, Ltd.
- Catherine Christian Stanley of Richmond, Interior designer, Catherine Christian Interiors
Board for Barbers and Cosmetology
- Kailey Blakeney of Virginia Beach, Licensed Master Esthetician, Kailey Blakeney Aesthetics
Board for Contractors
- Jackie Jones of Stephenson, Business Office Manager, Shirley Well Drilling, Inc.
Board for Waste Management Facility Operators
- Donald W. Lawhorne Jr. of Bedford, Director of Public Works, Town of Bedford
- Matthew Terrell of Henrico, Chief Operating Officer, TFC Recycling
- Brent Williams of Richmond, Office of Financial Responsibility & Waste Programs, VA DEQ
- Jason L. Williams of Chesterfield County, Senior District Manager, WM
Common Interest Community Board
- Tracey Talbert, PCAM, AMS, CMCA of Glen Allen, President and Community Manager, Stellar Community Management, LLC
Fair Housing Board
- Rachael Wright of Newport News, Vice President, Harrison & Lear Community Management
Board for Asbestos, Lead, and Home Inspectors
- Michael Baum of Midlothian, Owner, Envirostar, LLC
Board of Workforce Development
- Debora Harvey of Arlington, Executive Director, Heavy Construction Contractors Association
Public Safety and Homeland Security
Board of Juvenile Justice
- Kenneth Feng of Fairfax County, retired Congressional Investigator, U.S. Government Accountability Office
Secure and Resilient Commonwealth Panel
- Adam Sidney Lee of Glen Allen, Vice President and CSO, Dominion Energy
Board of Local and Regional Jails
- Jessica Vermont of Richmond, Director of Behavioral Health, Sentara Health Plans
Transportation
Virginia Passenger Rail Authority
- John Delandro of Glen Allen, Financial Advisor, Merrill Lynch