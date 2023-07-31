Virginia Governor announces new administration, board appointments

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced additional key administration and board appointments including adding Waynesboro’s Director of Emergency Management and EMS to the state E 9-1-1 Services Board.
Administration Appointments
Health And Human Resources
- Jeff Lunardi, Chief Deputy Director Of The Department Of Medical Assistance Services
- Kevin Erskine, Chief Deputy Commissioner Of The Department Of Social Services
Natural and Historic Resources
- Alex Samms, Chief Deputy Director Of The Department Of Environmental Quality
Public Safety and Homeland Security
- Lisa Walbert, Deputy Secretary And Chief Operations Officer
- Jon Schleffer, Deputy Secretary
Board Appointments
Agriculture
Charitable Gaming Board
- Michael Kimlick Of Burke, LT. Colonel, U. S. Marine Corps (Retired); Retired, Transportation Security Administration
- Bonnie Whitlock Of Ashland, Office Service Manager, Ultimate Pools, Inc.
Commerce And Trade
Board of Housing and Community Development
- Lynne M. Goldberg Of Alexandria, Business Development Executive, CBG Building Company
- Scott Stosser Of Blacksburg, Senior Vice President Of Construction, SAS Builders
Virginia Growth and Opportunity Board
- Cliff Fleet of Williamsburg, President & CEO, Colonial Williamsburg Foundation
Commonwealth
Virginia LGBTQ+ Advisory Board
- Tuan Ho of McLean, serial entrepreneur
Compact
- Washington Metrorail Safety Commission Interstate Compact
- Robert Lauby of Falls Church, President, RCL Rail Safety Consulting, LLC; former Associate Administrator for Railroad Safety and Chief Safety Officer, Federal Railroad Administration
Education
State Council of Higher Education For Virginia
- Scott Fleming of Springfield, Chief Strategy Officer, Teaching Strategies
Finance
Small Business Financing Authority
- Myron G. Nahra of Virginia Beach, President, Global Communications Corporation
- Kwesi Robotham of Woodbridge, Managing Director, Kingstowne Advisors LLC
Health and Human Resources
Advisory Board on Service and Volunteerism
- Clovia Lawrence of Henrico, Multimedia Personality and Chief Executive Officer, Project Give Back To Community
- Dominick A. Rascona, MD, of Norfolk, Virginia; Pulmonary & Intensive Care Physician; Captain, US Navy (retired)
- Clifford Yee of Fairfax, Executive Vice President & CFO, Northern Virginia Family Service
Board of Nursing
- Shantell Kinchen of Richmond, LPN, VCU Health Children’s Services at Brook Road
Child Support Guidelines Review Panel
- The Honorable Bryan K. Meals of Portsmouth, Judge, Portsmouth Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court
Maternal Mortality Review Team
- Angela M. Greene of Lexington, Chief of Police, City of Lexington
Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth
- Annette Ansong, MD, of Fairfax, Pediatric Cardiologist, Children’s National Hospital
Virginia Health Workforce Development Authority
- Alexis Gerdes of Virginia Beach, Executive Neuroscience Sales Specialist, Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.
Independent
Virginia College Savings Plan
- Ricardo Chamorro of Great Falls, Executive Vice President, Consumer Banking & Strategy, PenFed Credit Union.
- Susan Quaintance Ferguson of Rockingham, Lecturer, James Madison University
Labor
Virginia Board of Workforce Development
- Dr. Yolanda Shields of Shenandoah County, Founder, Yesbuilds; Adjunct Faculty, Shenandoah University
Public Safety and Homeland Security
Advisory Committee on Juvenile Justice and Prevention
- Valerie Coley of Chesterfield, Pastor; Certified Peer Support Specialist, Henrico Mental Health; House Manager, Franklin Grove
- Alexandria Wall of Caroline, Director of Human Trafficking Services, Safe Harbor
Board of Juvenile Justice
- David Mick of Chesapeake, Attorney, Office of the Attorney General
E 9-1-1 Services Board
- Gary P. Critzer, NRP, of Waynesboro, Director of Emergency Management and EMS, City of Waynesboro
- John DiBacco of Norfolk, Fire Chief, City of Norfolk
- Pete Hatcher of Chesterfield County, Client Solutions Executive, AT&T
- Matthew Ogburn of Henrico, Director of State & Local Government Affairs, Verizon
Scientific Advisory Committee
- Erin Forry of Boston, Massachusetts, Quality Assurance Professional
Virginia Fire Services Board
- William “Billy” L. Hanks of Christiansburg, Chief, Christiansburg Fire & EMS
- Jerome Williams of Centreville, Battalion Chief, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue
Transportation
Aerospace Advisory Council
- Kurt Eberly of Arlington, Director of Space Launch, Northrop Grumman
- Tombo Jones of Blacksburg, Director at Virginia Tech’s Mid Atlantic Aviation Partnership, an FAA Designated UAS Test Site.
- Joseph H. Oyler IV of Stafford, Senior Manager, State & Local Government Operations, The Boeing Company
Virginia Aviation Board
- Craig Parisot of Great Falls, CEO, ATA LLC
Veterans and Defense Affairs
Joint Leadership Council of Veterans Service Organizations
- Carl Holcomb of Hanover, Account Manager, Nick Anderson State Farm Insurance
- Thad A. Jones of Richmond, Founder and Administrator, Fifth Baptist Church Veterans Ministry