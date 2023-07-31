Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Virginia Governor announces new administration, board appointments
Politics, Virginia

Virginia Governor announces new administration, board appointments

Crystal Graham
Published date:
virginia map
(© josephsjacobs – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced additional key administration and board appointments including adding Waynesboro’s Director of Emergency Management and EMS to the state E 9-1-1 Services Board.

Administration Appointments

Health And Human Resources

  • Jeff Lunardi, Chief Deputy Director Of The Department Of Medical Assistance Services
  • Kevin Erskine, Chief Deputy Commissioner Of The Department Of Social Services

Natural and Historic Resources

  • Alex Samms, Chief Deputy Director Of The Department Of Environmental Quality

Public Safety and Homeland Security

  • Lisa Walbert, Deputy Secretary And Chief Operations Officer
  • Jon Schleffer, Deputy Secretary

Board Appointments

Agriculture

Charitable Gaming Board

  • Michael Kimlick Of Burke, LT. Colonel, U. S. Marine Corps (Retired); Retired, Transportation Security Administration
  • Bonnie Whitlock Of Ashland, Office Service Manager, Ultimate Pools, Inc.

Commerce And Trade

Board of Housing and Community Development

  • Lynne M. Goldberg Of Alexandria, Business Development Executive, CBG Building Company
  • Scott Stosser Of Blacksburg, Senior Vice President Of Construction, SAS Builders

Virginia Growth and Opportunity Board

  • Cliff Fleet of Williamsburg, President & CEO, Colonial Williamsburg Foundation

Commonwealth

Virginia LGBTQ+ Advisory Board

  • Tuan Ho of McLean, serial entrepreneur

Compact

  • Washington Metrorail Safety Commission Interstate Compact
  • Robert Lauby of Falls Church, President, RCL Rail Safety Consulting, LLC; former Associate Administrator for Railroad Safety and Chief Safety Officer, Federal Railroad Administration

Education

State Council of Higher Education For Virginia

  • Scott Fleming of Springfield, Chief Strategy Officer, Teaching Strategies

Finance

Small Business Financing Authority

  • Myron G. Nahra of Virginia Beach, President, Global Communications Corporation
  • Kwesi Robotham of Woodbridge, Managing Director, Kingstowne Advisors LLC

Health and Human Resources

Advisory Board on Service and Volunteerism

  • Clovia Lawrence of Henrico, Multimedia Personality and Chief Executive Officer, Project Give Back To Community
  • Dominick A. Rascona, MD, of Norfolk, Virginia; Pulmonary & Intensive Care Physician; Captain, US Navy (retired)
  • Clifford Yee of Fairfax, Executive Vice President & CFO, Northern Virginia Family Service

Board of Nursing

  • Shantell Kinchen of Richmond, LPN, VCU Health Children’s Services at Brook Road

Child Support Guidelines Review Panel

  • The Honorable Bryan K. Meals of Portsmouth, Judge, Portsmouth Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court

Maternal Mortality Review Team

  • Angela M. Greene of Lexington, Chief of Police, City of Lexington

Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth

  • Annette Ansong, MD, of Fairfax, Pediatric Cardiologist, Children’s National Hospital

Virginia Health Workforce Development Authority

  • Alexis Gerdes of Virginia Beach, Executive Neuroscience Sales Specialist, Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.

Independent

Virginia College Savings Plan

  • Ricardo Chamorro of Great Falls, Executive Vice President, Consumer Banking & Strategy, PenFed Credit Union.
  • Susan Quaintance Ferguson of Rockingham, Lecturer, James Madison University

Labor

Virginia Board of Workforce Development

  • Dr. Yolanda Shields of Shenandoah County, Founder, Yesbuilds; Adjunct Faculty, Shenandoah University

Public Safety and Homeland Security

Advisory Committee on Juvenile Justice and Prevention

  • Valerie Coley of Chesterfield, Pastor; Certified Peer Support Specialist, Henrico Mental Health; House Manager, Franklin Grove
  • Alexandria Wall of Caroline, Director of Human Trafficking Services, Safe Harbor

Board of Juvenile Justice

  • David Mick of Chesapeake, Attorney, Office of the Attorney General

E 9-1-1 Services Board

  • Gary P. Critzer, NRP, of Waynesboro, Director of Emergency Management and EMS, City of Waynesboro
  • John DiBacco of Norfolk, Fire Chief, City of Norfolk
  • Pete Hatcher of Chesterfield County, Client Solutions Executive, AT&T
  • Matthew Ogburn of Henrico, Director of State & Local Government Affairs, Verizon

Scientific Advisory Committee

  • Erin Forry of Boston, Massachusetts, Quality Assurance Professional

Virginia Fire Services Board

  • William “Billy” L. Hanks of Christiansburg, Chief, Christiansburg Fire & EMS
  • Jerome Williams of Centreville, Battalion Chief, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue

Transportation

Aerospace Advisory Council

  • Kurt Eberly of Arlington, Director of Space Launch, Northrop Grumman
  • Tombo Jones of Blacksburg, Director at Virginia Tech’s Mid Atlantic Aviation Partnership, an FAA Designated UAS Test Site.
  • Joseph H. Oyler IV of Stafford, Senior Manager, State & Local Government Operations, The Boeing Company

Virginia Aviation Board

  • Craig Parisot of Great Falls, CEO, ATA LLC

Veterans and Defense Affairs

Joint Leadership Council of Veterans Service Organizations

  • Carl Holcomb of Hanover, Account Manager, Nick Anderson State Farm Insurance
  • Thad A. Jones of Richmond, Founder and Administrator, Fifth Baptist Church Veterans Ministry

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Sanders, Scott introduce bill to push federal minimum wage to $17 an hour by 2028
2 Brennan Armstrong is at NC State, reunited with Robert Anae, and he couldn’t be happier
3 Rename it Mega Billions? Mega Millions lottery jackpot soars to more than $1B
4 All eyes on Tallahassee: Is Florida State about to begin the breakup of the ACC?
5 For Mike Hollins, returning to football is about more than just playing football 

Latest News

afghan refugees sheep
Culture, Virginia

Virginia Cooperative Extension agents offer ‘beacon of hope’ to Afghan refugees starting over in NOVA

Crystal Graham
art hive staunton
Culture, Local

Staunton’s Art Hive to host ribbon cutting, grand opening this week

Crystal Graham

Art Hive, a local creative reuse and art space in Staunton, is holding a ribbon cutting and grand opening this week at its shop on Spring Hill Road.

handcuffs arrest police hands guilty jail
Public Safety, Virginia

Norfolk man who kidnapped mother of his child at gunpoint sentenced to 12 years

Crystal Graham

A Norfolk man was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in prison for the violent kidnapping of his child’s mother in 2022.

road closed
Local

Traffic alert: Part of Route 631 in Rockbridge County will close Aug. 7 for three months

Rebecca Barnabi
brent pry
Sports

Brent Pry thinks Virginia Tech is the state’s ‘flagship’ football school: Analysis

Chris Graham
richmond virginia
Public Safety, Virginia

Richmond Police announce two arrests in July 24 murder on Saint James Street

Chris Graham
internet search bar Google
Culture, Politics, U.S. News

Out of the dark: Legislation would prohibit manipulation by websites to retrieve personal data

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy