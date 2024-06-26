Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Virginia giving multibillion-dollar Swiss company $1.5M for plant expansion
Politics, State/National

Virginia giving multibillion-dollar Swiss company $1.5M for plant expansion

Chris Graham
Published date:
virginia economy
(© vepar5 – stock.adobe.com)

A multibillion-dollar Swiss industrial mining company is getting $1.5 million from Virginia toward a $72.3 million plant expansion at its Newport News-Hampton facility.

The company is Liebherr Mining Equipment, which reported a record $15 billion in revenues in 2023, and, you wouldn’t think, wouldn’t need $1.5 million from the state to expand at its Virginia site, but you know, if we’re going to offer, they’re not going to not take it.

“We are excited to expand our mining equipment facility in Newport News, Virginia, USA, to better support Liebherr Mining customers around the world,” said Liebherr Mining Equipment Newport News Co. Managing Director Cort Reiser. “We’re thankful for the partnerships with the Cities of Hampton and Newport News and the Commonwealth of Virginia that have greatly enriched our operations and enabled Liebherr to bring 175 new jobs and investment to the region.”

The Liebherr Mining Equipment Virginia facility manufactures large, industrial-scale mining trucks used to transport vast quantities of material at open-cast mining operations.

“We thank Liebherr, an international leader in mining equipment manufacturing, for its commitment to the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who approved a $1.5 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist with the project.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, Liebherr Mining Equipment is eligible to receive benefits from The Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program.

Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

“Liebherr has recognized that Virginia is strategically located to serve as its global production headquarters for mining trucks and service customers within the United States and across the world. We celebrate the community partnership between Liebherr, the City of Newport News, and the City of Hampton that made this expansion possible,” Youngkin said.

“We are grateful for Liebherr’s decision to expand in Newport News and Hampton,” said Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones. “The company’s spirit of innovation, its $72 million investment in advanced technologies, and the collaborative partnership of the two cities to assist Liebherr in increasing its capacity will positively impact our region’s workforce and economy for years to come.”

“Hampton is thankful for its 50-plus-year collaborative relationship with Liebherr Mining Equipment and the City of Newport News,” said Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck. “We are excited that Liebherr has made the strategic decision to invest more than $72 million and create 175 new jobs to manufacture its next generation mining equipment in our cities. We look forward to Liebherr’s continued strong presence in our communities and the Hampton Roads region for many years.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Waynesboro Police make arrest in drug bust netting fentanyl, cocaine, $77K in cash
2 Drought: City of Staunton asking residents, businesses to reduce water use
3 NC man who sent dick pic in effort to have sex with 9-year-old gets five years in prison
4 Tracy Pyles: Now Augusta County leaders seem to be trying to ban the sun
5 The latest ‘final look’ at the UVA Basketball roster for the 2024-2025 season

Latest News

police
State/National

Berryville man dead, ejected from car following crash after police pursuit

Crystal Graham
walmart sexual assault suspect
Local

Waynesboro Police asking public for help identifying sexual assault suspect

Crystal Graham

The Waynesboro Police Department is investigating a reported sexual battery that occurred on June 18.

Local

Waynesboro quacks up with freehanded drawings of ducks on buildings

Rebecca Barnabi

Twice overnight in the past week, a happy and welcoming 15-foot artist-painted duck appeared on commercial buildings in Waynesboro.

acc football
Sports

What’s up with the ACC and July 12? It’s summer, so it’s time to speculate, is what

Chris Graham
ncaa
Sports

UVA Athletics scores second straight Top 5 finish in Learfield Directors’ Cup

Chris Graham
farm tractor road
State/National

Virginia law requiring $15 placard on farm-use vehicles goes into effect next week

Chris Graham
wwe
Sports

Getting to know new WWE Superstar Jacob Fatu: A five-match primer

Ray Petree

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status