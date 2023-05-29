Countries
Sports

Virginia gets #7 national seed in 2023 NCAA Tournament, opens with Army on Friday

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva baseball
Photo: UVA Athletics

Virginia is the #7 national seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, which means hosting the regional round beginning Friday, and the possibility of hosting next weekend.

UVA (45-12) will face Army (38-16) at noon on Friday on ESPN+. East Carolina (45-17) and Oklahoma (31-26) will meet Friday night in the other half of the four-team regional bracket.

The four-team, double-elimination format will continue with doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday at noon and 6 p.m. If necessary, a second regional final will take place on Monday (time TBD).

The entire regional will be broadcast live on ESPN platforms and streamed on ESPN.com and the ESPN app. All game times and television designations are subject to change.

All three programs in this year’s regional field have played in a Charlottesville Regional before: Army (2012, 2013), East Carolina (2011, 2016) and Oklahoma (2012). The Sooners also played UVA in the 2010 Super Regionals in Charlottesville.

The winner of the 2023 Charlottesville Regional will square off against the Conway Regional comprised of #10 national seed Coastal Carolina, Duke, UNCW and Rider.

Tickets

uva baseball ncaa tournament
Photo: UVA Athletics

All-session regional tickets and single session tickets (sessions 1-6) are on sale now via UVATix.com. Please note the ticket office will be closed Monday (May 29) for Memorial Day and reopen on Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Daily parking can be purchased online at UVATix.com or upon drive up for spaces in the JPJ South and West Lots $10 in advance or $15 upon drive up. All sessions parking passes can be purchased for $30 advance. Spots are first come, first served. Parking passes must be purchased using a valid credit/debit card; cash will not be accepted on site.

