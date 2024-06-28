Virginia Fire Marshal warns that Fourth of July fireworks ‘can be deadly’

The Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office is reminding residents to leave fireworks to the professionals during the Fourth of July holiday.

Last year, there were eight deaths involving fireworks, and one Virginia teenager was among the fatalities.

Nick Layne, 17, died at a Fourth of July party in Louisa County on July 1, 2023. In his obituary, his parents wrote their son died due to fatal injuries resulting from an accident involving fireworks.

“We want to express the danger of fireworks, that simply static electricity or heat can set them off,” his mother Brittany Layne told CBS 6. “We don’t want to see something like this happen to another family or another child.”

There were approximately 9,700 injuries last year involving fireworks, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

“Misuse of fireworks can be deadly,” said Billy Hux, state fire marshal. “Opt for safety this holiday by enjoying fireworks at a professionally organized show.”

Any firework that explodes, moves on the ground or in the air or shoots a projectile is illegal in Virginia.

Safety precautions for legal fireworks

Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy, in case of fire or other mishap

Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding

Light fireworks one at a time, then move quickly away from the fireworks device

Never try to relight or handle malfunctioning fireworks. Soak them with water and throw them away

Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse

Never point or throw fireworks (including sparklers) at anyone

Consider safe alternatives to fireworks such as party poppers, bubbles, silly string or glow sticks

For firework safety tips and more information about using fireworks in the Commonwealth, visit the State Fire Marshal’s website.