Virginia Democrats eerily silent on Trump El Salvadoran prison plan

Chris Graham
So, Donald Trump said yesterday, first on a hot mic, when he thought no one was listening, and then straight up in a press conference, because, what the hell, that he wants to be able to send U.S. citizens that he and he alone determines to be criminals to an El Salvadoran prison.

The response from Virginia’s congressional delegation: crickets.

“I don’t know what the laws are, we always have to obey the laws, but we also have homegrown criminals that push people into subways, that hit elderly ladies on the back of the head with a baseball bat when they’re not looking, that are absolute monsters. I’d like to include them in the group of people to get them out of the country, but you’ll have to be looking at the laws on that,” Trump told reporters at a press avail with the president of El Salvador, a thug named Nayib Bukele.

This Bukele gangster answered another reporter’s question at the made-for-TV spectacle that he doesn’t plan to return Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an El Salvadoran immigrant who the Justice Department has conceded was deported in error, and is resisting making efforts at securing his release and return to the U.S., in defiance of a Supreme Court order.

“We’re not very fond of releasing terrorists into our country. We just turned the murder capital of the world into the safest country in the Western Hemisphere. You want us to go back to releasing criminals so they can go back?” said this Bukele guy, blatantly lying about Garcia, who, not a terrorist, not a criminal.

Funny, there was a criminal sitting beside him.

“Why don’t you just say, Isn’t it wonderful that we’re keeping criminals out of our country?’” said Trump, a 34-times convicted felon, lashed out at CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins, who was trying to press the two on the Garcia matter. “Why can’t you say that? Why do you go over and over, and that’s why nobody watches you anymore, you know, you have no credibility.”

One member of the Virginia congressional delegation weighed in on the latest on the Garcia matter, though, not with much to say.

It was Mark Warner, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, who, notably, voted to confirm his buddy, former Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, as Secretary of State.

Rubio is among the cheerleaders for the Trump administration effort to defy the Supreme Court on the Garcia incarceration.

Warner’s pithy take on yesterday’s sad events:

“Trump’s defiance of the Supreme Court threatens all of our rights. I will continue to press for Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s release.”

Don’t go overboard there, Senator.

We got another tepid statement on the El Salvador thing from Congressman Bobby Scott:

“When you jail and deport people without due process, citizens and non-citizens alike need to be concerned,” Scott said.

Yes, we do.

If only somebody in DC could do something about it.

One final non-statement, from Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan:

“Imagine you’re pulled over, accused of being in a gang and shipped to El Salvador with no hearing. Officials admit they sent you by mistake and ignore a SCOTUS decision to get you home. Sounds like a bad action thriller, but it’s reality for Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia. And it’s horrifying,” McClellan said.

A lot of words there to say pretty much nothing.

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," a zero-time Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, and a member of zero Halls of Fame, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

