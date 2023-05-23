Countries
Virginia couple face prison time for roles in armed robberies
Virginia

Virginia couple face prison time for roles in string of armed robberies

Chris Graham
Published date:
virginia map
(© josephsjacobs – stock.adobe.com)

A federal jury convicted a Virginia man and woman last Friday night for their roles in a series of armed commercial robberies.

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, between Oct. 1, 2021, and Nov. 15, 2021, Norfolk residents Brandon D. Chavis, 36, and Melissa E. Beasley, 43, robbed 7-Elevens, Subway shops and gas stations armed with a firearm.

The jury received evidence related to 12 robberies or attempted robberies committed by Chavis and Beasley throughout the cities of Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Newport News, Yorktown, and Portsmouth.

Beasley drove Chavis in her gray Volvo SUV to each robbery. Chavis wore a black hoodie, black mask, black gloves, dark jeans, brown work boots, and sometimes an orange reflective vest. Chavis entered the stores, brandished a firearm at the clerks, and fled to Beasley waiting in the getaway car.

On one occasion, Beasley cashed one of the stolen lottery tickets just 33 minutes after Chavis robbed it from a Speedway.

On Nov. 15, 2021, during an interaction with Chavis and Beasley, Norfolk Police recovered the firearm Chavis used in the robberies and seized Beasley’s gray Volvo SUV.

Chavis and Beasley will be sentenced on Sept. 27.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

