Virginia Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton shares Parkinson’s Disease diagnosis

Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton, who represents the 10th District of Virginia, announced today that she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease.

Wexton’s announcement comes on World Parkinson’s Disease Day.

“Before I say anything else, let me share this — I’m doing well. I’ve got a positive attitude, and I’ve got the strong support of so many family, friends and loved ones,” Wexton said in a video statement Tuesday. “A diagnosis of PD is often misunderstood, so I’d like to tell you what it actually is. PD is a movement disorder. It starts in the brain, and affects people’s bodies in different ways. Over the past few months, it has primarily affected my speech and how my mouth moves. You may notice I speak more quickly now. It also has affected how I walk and keep my balance.

Wexton said that Parkinson’s is not an untreatable disease, a cognitive impairment, or a death sentence. She asked that nobody feel sorry for her because of the diagnosis.

“I’m working with my doctor on a treatment plan that addresses my symptoms. And I’ve been feeling good and staying strong. I’ve been focused on legislation, voting in Congress, traveling around my district, hosting constituent service events, and visiting with local businesses and schools — all just like normal,” she said.

Wexton will not let the disease stop her from being herself. She will work with her doctor on a treatment plan that allows her to continue as a working mom and active member of the community.

“I’m doing what I love, and what I’ve spent more than two decades of my life doing — helping others through public service — as a prosecutor, a judge, a state senator and now as your representative in Congress. And I hope to keep serving you for many years to come,” Wexton said.

She said her constituents and colleagues will see her have good days and not so good days as the treatment process for her evolves.

“But I want you to know this: my head and my heart are 100 percent committed to serving the people of Virginia, and especially my constituents in the 10th congressional district,” Wexton.

While generally a private person about personal matters, Wexton said her diagnosis puts her among the 8 million who have Parkinson’s Disease.

“Nearly 90,000 Americans are diagnosed every year. Among those are public figures like Michael J. Fox, Attorney General Janet Reno and Muhammad Ali. Like them, I, too, am a fighter. And I want to use my platform to be a voice for those struggling with Parkinson’s, and fight to help bring greater resources to the search for a cure.”