Home Virginia Beach: Woman arrested in disappearance of Knotts Island, N.C. man
Virginia News

Virginia Beach: Woman arrested in disappearance of Knotts Island, N.C. man

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Ashley Walton arrested Knotts Island man
Ashley Walton

After weeks of investigation, the Virginia Beach Police Department arrested a 35-year-old woman in connection to the disappearance of Martrell Andre Lamar of Knotts Island, N.C.

Ashley Walton was arrested Tuesday and charged with:

  • Concealment of a dead body
  • Accessory after the fact to homicide

The disappearance is now being treated as a homicide.

The break in the case came from a tip. Walton and Lamar were known to each other, according to online reports.

Lamar was reported missing from Knotts Island, N.C. on July 2. He was last seen walking toward a convenience store in Currituck County, according to police.

His body has not been located.

VBPD has an active investigation into the disappearance of Lamar, according to its public affairs office.

This is an active homicide investigation, according to the VBPD.

If you have any additional information related to this case, call the Virginia Beach PD Detective Bureau at (757) 385-4101 or contact Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or P3Tips.com.

 

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

