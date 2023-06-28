Countries
Culture, Virginia

Virginia Beach: July Fourth traffic, event, parking updates for residents and visitors

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Virginia Beach street performer
Photo courtesy IMGoing

Larger than normal crowds are expected to attend the Fourth of July Stars and Stripes Celebration at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on Independence Day. While plans for managing traffic are in place to ensure the safety of residents and visitors alike, everyone should expect traffic to be heavy throughout much of the holiday weekend, especially on Tuesday, July 4.

Stars and Stripes Celebration

Performances for the Fourth of July Stars and Stripes Celebration begin at 7 p.m., with fireworks launching at 9:30 p.m. at 24th Street and the Boardwalk.

The performances for the evening are as follows:

  • Strictly Bizzness at 17th Street Park
  • The Tidewater Winds Concert Band at 24th Street Park (beginning at 7:30 p.m.)
  • Good Shot Judy at 31st Street Park

Visitors who arrive later in the afternoon or early evening should expect extremely slow-moving traffic as well as heavy pedestrian traffic and be advised that a modified traffic plan may be implemented.

July 4th Celebration at Mount Trashmore

In addition to the celebration at the oceanfront, fireworks will be available at Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation’s July 4th Celebration at Mount Trashmore Park.

The event begins at 6 p.m. with a performance by BJ Griffin and fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

Limited parking will be available for $20 beginning at 2 p.m. and Edwin Drive may close to traffic once the parking lots are full.

Visitors should arrive early and expect traffic delays and heavy pedestrian traffic along Independence Boulevard, Edwin Drive and South Boulevard.

Emergency alerts

Residents may sign up to receive event updates and emergency alerts during the holiday. Text JULY423 to 67283 to opt-in. Notifications will automatically end after July 4.

Traffic and parking

The city has partnered with WAZE  to provide real-time traffic updates.

For information about where to park, visit www.vbgov.com/parking or download ParkMobile and VBGo apps.

Holiday parking restrictions for the residential parking permit program area at the Oceanfront start July 2 at 6 p.m. and end July 6 at 6 a.m.

The “permit parking only” restrictions will be enforced 24 hours daily during this time.

Vehicles found in violation may be towed at the owner’s expense.

Check out the “Know Before You Go” tips regarding how to reach the beach, information on trolleys, parking, location of public restrooms and more, or contact the Visitor Information Center at (757) 385-7873.

For more information, call 3-1-1.

Firework regulations

Virginia Beach public safety officials remind citizens that fireworks are illegal in the City of Virginia Beach.

Citizens are encouraged to call (757) 385-5000 to report illegal fireworks within their neighborhoods.

For details about the fireworks ordinance, visit the Fire Prevention Bureau page.

