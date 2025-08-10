Violinist Daniel Hope will join the Garth Newel Piano Quartet for two concerts at the Garth Newel Music Center in Hot Springs on Friday, Aug. 22, and Saturday, Aug. 23.

The world-renowned Hope is music director of the Zurich Chamber Orchestra and San Francisco’s New Century Chamber Orchestra. He also serves as artistic director for the Frauenkirche Dresden and as president of the Beethoven-Haus Bonn.

“Daniel Hope is as big a superstar as you can imagine in chamber music,” said Steve Wogaman, the CEO of the Garth Newel Music Center, Virginia’s only year-round live chamber music venue.

“I’ve been working to bring him here since I came to Garth Newel just over a year ago. It’s going to be an amazing weekend,” Wogaman said.

The Friday concert includes the monumental Franck Violin Sonata in A Major along with works by Mahler, Sansuini and Schulhoff.

Saturday’s all-Dvořák program includes the epic Piano Quintet in A Major and the Sonatina (for violin and piano) in G Major.

“We are all in for an incredible treat,” said Isaac Melamed, a cellist with the Garth Newel Piano Quartet who, as a member of the New Century Chamber Orchestra, has performed with Hope both in San Francisco and on tour in Germany.

Melamed recalls “enormous concert halls overflowing with enthusiastic audiences who demanded multiple encores.”

For those who cannot attend in person, the concerts will also be streamed live on GNMC’s YouTube channel.