Virginia man gets 22 year sentence in robbery that left teen victim paralyzed
Police, Virginia

Crystal Graham
Published date:
court law
(© thodonal – stock.adobe.com)

The person responsible for a 2021 robbery that left the 18-year-old victim paralyzed was sentenced to 22 years by a King William Circuit Court.

Javion Martin was initially investigated for a shooting that occurred on Sandy Lane in King William County on Nov. 26, 2021. The shooting left an 18-year-old victim paralyzed and a 19-year-old victim suffering from five gunshot wounds.

On June 22, a King William County jury found Martin guilty of:

  • Robbery resulting in serious bodily injury (Virginia Code § 18.2-58)
  • Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony (Virginia Code § 18.2-53.1)
  • Unlawful wounding (Virginia Code § 18.2-51)
  • Unlawful shooting into an occupied vehicle (Virginia Code § 18.2-154)

The sentencing was announced today by the Office of the Attorney General.

“My office remains steadfast in our commitment to prosecuting violent offenders across the Commonwealth, and I commend the exceptional trial team for their tireless efforts to bring justice for the victims of this horrific crime,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares.

The King William Sheriff’s Office led the investigation, and King William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tiffany M. Webb and Assistant Attorney General Ayesha Osborne of the major crimes and emerging threats section of the Office of the Attorney General prosecuted the case.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

