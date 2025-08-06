Home Veterans Affairs department ends collective bargaining in response to Trump executive order
Politics, U.S. & World

Veterans Affairs department ends collective bargaining in response to Trump executive order

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
online predator
Photo: © Artwork Vector – Generated with AI/stock.adobe.com)

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has terminated collective bargaining agreements for most bargaining-unit employees, the agency announced today in a press release.

According to the release, the termination will make it easier for VA leaders to promote high-performing employees, hold poor performers accountable and improve benefits and services for American veterans.

The VA’s decision comes after an executive order from President Donald Trump to exclude certain federal agencies from labor-management relations programs. The VA stopped withholding union dues from employee paychecks in April 2025, in accordance with the order.

“Too often, unions that represent VA employees fight against the best interests of veterans while protecting and rewarding bad workers. We’re making sure VA resources and employees are singularly focused on the job we were sent here to do: providing top-notch care and service to those who wore the uniform,” VA Secretary Doug Collins said in the press release.

The VA contacted the American Federation of Government Employees, AFL-CIO (AFGE), National Association of Government Employees (NAGE), National Federation of Federal Employees (NFFE), National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United (NNOC/NNU) and the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) about the termination. The same unions will continue to hold contracts for approximately 4,000 VA police officers, firefighters and security guards, which are exempt from the executive order.

The VA said the termination is good for veterans, families, caregivers and survivors because staff will be able to spend more time with veterans. Last year, more than 1,900 VA bargaining-unit employees spent more than 750,000 hours of work on taxpayer funds involved in union activities.

VA facilities will not have to host unions free of charge, just focus on treating veterans. Providing clinical space for unions has cost millions of dollars in rent and expenses with government phones and computer equipment.

Veterans’ needs will be the focus on the VA, not union demands. Labor contracts restricted the ability of managers to hire, promote or reward high-performing employees, hold poor performers accountable and implement reforms to better serve America‘s veterans.

According to the VA, AFGE, NFFE and NNOC/NNU opposed the MISSION Act, a law enacted in 2018 to improve veterans care by allowing them to go to community partners, including telehealth services. NFFE supports rescinding the VA Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act, which was designed to protect whistleblowers and hold employees accountable for misconduct. AFGE worked with the Biden Administration to rehire more than 100 former employees who were fired during Trump’s first term in office and another 1,700 former employees also fired during his first term.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

ICYMI

1 I gave UVA Athletics a chance to make amends on the coach misconduct story: They don’t wanna
2 Staunton PD officer warned Armentrout about ‘spinning tires’ before letting him walk
3 Librarian who planned Augusta County Pride event tells all: And it’s worse than we thought
4 Waynesboro prosecutor needs to recuse himself in police misconduct case
5 I wish Tucker McLaughlin had been around to see Andrew Abbott as an MLB All-Star

Latest News

augusta county
Local, Politics

Augusta County Community Academy: Meh, don’t waste your time on this

Chris Graham
rewind mania
Wrestling

Rewind-Mania: The epic Ric Flair-Terry Funk ‘I Quit’ match from 1989

Ray Petree

This week on “Rewind Mania,” my cohost and I review Ric Flair’s epic “I Quit” match against Terry Funk from WCW’s “Clash of Champions IX.” 

uva football
Football, Go 'Hoos

UVA Football: Meet the Team Day, pep rally events on the schedule

Chris Graham

The 2025 Meet the Team Day event for the UVA Football program is coming up soon, this Sunday, beginning at 4 p.m., at the Welsh Indoor Practice Facility.

food grocery store
Economy, Politics, U.S. & World

Cost of groceries stressing out Americans; federal cuts, tariffs likely to exacerbate issue

Crystal Graham
turner ashby baseball
Baseball

Turner Ashby: The best high school baseball program in state history?

David Driver
wwe
Wrestling

ESPN rolls out new streaming partnership with WWE, touts return of Brock Lesnar

Chris Graham
vote
Politics, U.S. & World

Amid Texas gerrymandering, Senate Dems reintroduce voting rights bill

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status