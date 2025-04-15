‘Topping off’ ceremony celebrates new Augusta County Courthouse

Augusta County celebrated a major milestone Tuesday afternoon with a longstanding construction tradition to celebrate progress and honor hard work.

A “topping off” ceremony was held at the new courthouse in Verona with the symbolic placement of the final structural beam. The tradition honors the hard work of the construction team, architects and builders.

“Today marks a major milestone — not just in the construction of this courthouse, but in the hard work and dedication of the men and women who are building it. We are proud to recognize the local and regional companies and all the skilled tradespeople who have poured their time and talent into this project. Your efforts are shaping a courthouse that will serve Augusta County for generations,” Augusta County Board of Supervisors Chair Gerald Garber said.

Construction of a new courthouse became necessary following a Circuit Court Chief judge’s order that Augusta County and Staunton no longer share a courthouse building in downtown Staunton and that both address space needs for safe and secure court facilities. Staunton is building its new Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court building on the West End and 86 percent of Augusta County residents voted in a 2022 referendum vote to build a new courthouse in Verona.

Ceremony remarks Tuesday were provided by Garber and Augusta County Administrator Timothy K. Fitzgerald, who highlighted project milestones and expressed appreciation for the efforts of the construction teams and project stakeholders. Deputy John Craft of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office offered a blessing for continued prosperity and the safety of construction crews and future courthouse occupants.

Construction crew members from Branch Builds, Skanska, Moseley Architects and the Timmons Group joined major stakeholders and county staff to sign the final beam, which was painted white and dated, before it was hoisted into place by a crane.

“With every beam raised and every milestone reached, we build not just a courthouse, but a foundation for justice and community. We are dedicated to creating a lasting community landmark, and we look forward to the completion of this important project for Augusta County,” Abe Sankari, Senior Project Manager for Branch Builds, said of the symbolism of the occasion.

The construction of the new courthouse is led by Branch Builds who has become a trusted partner within the community. Nearly 50 subcontractors are involved in the project, including several local firms such as Riddleberger Brothers, Trumbo Electric, Dean Steel, SEMCO, Partners Excavating, Eddie Edwards Signs, Glass and Metals, Kahnco, Applied Building Systems and McDaniel Contractor Services.

The courthouse project reflects a long-standing collaboration with Moseley Architects and their partner, Timmons Group, who have provided expert guidance from design through construction.

Skanska along with collaborative partners including Burns & McDonnell, Envisions Collaborative Interiors, ECS Mid-Atlantic, Schnabel Engineering, France Environmental and Multivista, play a key role in daily oversight, troubleshooting and coordination of project operations.

At Skanska’s recommendation, the county initiated an Owner Direct Purchase program, which allowed materials to be purchased directly by the county to save on sales tax. While requiring significant administrative coordination between Skanska, Branch Builds and county staff, the approach resulted in more than $356,000 in savings.

County staff remain deeply involved in all phases of the project, including facilities management, information technology, building inspections and environmental oversight, ensuring the courthouse will operate efficiently for years to come.

Construction began on March 15, 2024, and the project is on track with substantial completion expected by December 2025. Occupancy is anticipated for January 2026.

