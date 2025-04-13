VDOT: Updated road construction, maintenance schedule for April 14-18

VDOT has released an updated schedule for road work and construction for the week of April 14-18.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads.

Call 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

Follow VDOT statewide accounts on Facebook, Flickr, and YouTube.

The VDOT website is located at www.vdot.virginia.gov/.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Traffic signal inspections – Expect alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between the exit ramp 120 (5 th Street Charlottesville) and Route 631 (5 th Street) in the eastbound lanes, Tuesday through Thursday.

Street Charlottesville) and Route 631 (5 Street) in the eastbound lanes, Tuesday through Thursday. U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail), between Route 866 (Greenbrier Drive) and Route 1571 (Lewis and Clark Drive) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Sunday through Wednesday.

Route 631 (Rio Road East), between U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) and the Charlottesville city line, 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday.

(NEW) Roadway sweeping – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in the following areas:

Route 20 (Scottsville Road), between Route 1150 (Mill Creek Drive) and the Charlottesville city line in the northbound and southbound lanes, 3:30 a.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 631 (5th Street/Old Lynchburg Road), between Ambrose Commons and the Charlottesville city line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday, 3:30 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 742 (Avon Street Extended), between Avon Court and Route 20 (Scottsville Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, 3:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Resurfacing – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures daily, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., in the following areas:

Route 20 (Stony Point Road), between Route 641 (Echo Valley Road) to Route 640 (Turkey Sag Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 649 (Proffit Road), between Route 1504 (Landford Hills Drive) and Route 20 (Stony Point Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

(UPDATE) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail), alternating lane closures between Route 643 (Rio Mills Road) and Route 1438 (Hilton Heights Road) in the southbound lanes, nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

U.S. 250 (Richmond Road), alternating lane closures between Route 1054 (Glenmore Way) and Route 731 (Keswick Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily starting Monday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike), alternating lane closures between Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) and Route 797 (Hillsboro Lane) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 240 (Crozet Avenue), alternating lane closures between Route 691 (Jarmans Gap Road) and Route 240 (Three Notch’d Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 240 (Three Notch’d Road), alternating lane closures between Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) and U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 601 (Old Ivy Road), alternating lane closures between U.S. 29 (Bypass) and the Charlottesville city line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 743 (Advance Mills Road), alternating lane closures between Route 605 (Durrett Ridge Road) and the Greene County line in the northbound and southbound lanes Monday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 751 (Brownsville Road), both shoulders closed between Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) and U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Route 797 (Hillsboro Lane), right shoulder closures between U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Route 684 (Half Mile Branch Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Paving – Expect alternating lane closures, except when otherwise noted, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the following areas:

Route 618 (Jefferson Mill Road), between Route 620 (Rolling Road) and Route 712 (Coles Rolling Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily starting Friday.

Route 641 (Burnley Station Road), between Route 644 (Burnley Road) and U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning. Expect left shoulder closures between mile marker 110 and mile marker 115 in the westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Traffic engineering. Expect right shoulder closures at Route 712 (Coles Rolling Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 601 (Old Ivy Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs. Bridge will be restricted to eastbound traffic during construction. Westbound traffic should follow signed detour around the work. Drivers should go slow and use caution near the work zone. Intermittent night closures will also be in place during construction from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. For detailed detour information, visit Route 601 bridge over U.S. 29/250. Expected completion date is fall of 2026.

Route 797 (Hillsboro Lane) – Rehabilitation project. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 684 (Half Mile Branch Road) and U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 1206 Orchard Drive – Construction. Expect alternating lane closures between 1412 Orchard Drive and 1448 Orchard Drive in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Augusta County

Interstate 64

Mile marker 95 to 98 , eastbound and westbound – Overnight single-lane closures from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. and daytime shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for bridge painting. Estimated completion April 30.

, eastbound and westbound – Overnight single-lane closures from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. and daytime shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for bridge painting. Estimated completion April 30. Exit 99, eastbound – Overnight narrowing of ramps to and from Route 250 for bridge painting, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of May 30.

Interstate 81

Mile marker 220 to 222 , northbound and southbound – Northbound and southbound shoulder closures 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacement and roadway construction as part of I-81 southbound auxiliary lane Expected completion in fall 2025. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour.

, northbound and southbound – Northbound and southbound shoulder closures 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacement and roadway construction as part of I-81 southbound auxiliary lane Expected completion in fall 2025. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour. Exit 221 , southbound – Left or right lane closed along ramp to I-64 eastbound beginning due to overpass bridge work related to I-81 widening project. Ramp lane closures expected to continue through summer 2025.

, southbound – Left or right lane closed along ramp to I-64 eastbound beginning due to overpass bridge work related to I-81 widening project. Ramp lane closures expected to continue through summer 2025. Mile marker 221 to 227 , northbound and southbound – Southbound Exit 221 off-ramp limited to a single lane through summer 2025. Northbound and southbound shoulder closures 24/7 through spring 2026. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening project. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour.

, northbound and southbound – Southbound Exit 221 off-ramp limited to a single lane through summer 2025. Northbound and southbound shoulder closures 24/7 through spring 2026. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening project. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour. Mile marker 226 to 230 , northbound and southbound – Overnight single-lane closures from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. and daytime shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for bridge painting. Estimated completion May 31.

, northbound and southbound – Overnight single-lane closures from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. and daytime shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for bridge painting. Estimated completion May 31. Mile marker 227 to 228 , northbound and southbound – Left shoulder closures for rock and soil testing, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

, northbound and southbound – Left shoulder closures for rock and soil testing, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. *NEW* Mile marker 232 to 234 , northbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

, northbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. *UPDATE* Mile marker 234 to 237, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures with brief exit 235 ramp closures as needed due to pavement marking operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday nights. Work-zone speed limit 60 miles per hour 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing lanes.

Route 250 (Three Notched Mountain Highway) – Eastbound and westbound right shoulder closures near I-64 exit 99 interchange for painting of interstate overpass bridges, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through May 31.

*NEW* Route 254 (Ivy Street, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between King Avenue and Waynesboro western city limits for underground utility work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 14 – June 30.

*NEW* Route 601 (Estaline Valley Road) – Closed to through traffic April 14 to April 25 between Route 811 (Augusta Springs Road) and Route 684 (Little River Road) for replacement of bridge over Smith Creek tributary. Follow posted detour.

Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 1525 (Ridgeview Drive) and Route 842 (Horseshoe Circle) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through April 30.

Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 633 (Patton Farm Road) and Route 660 (Lake Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through April 30.

Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) – Westbound right shoulder closure between Route 1906 (Lodge Lane) and I-81 interchange for rock and soil testing, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 624 (South Delphine Avenue, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between South Oak Lane and Chinquapin Drive through May 2025 for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor.

Route 635 (Barterbrook Road) – Closed between I-81 frontage roads (FR-217 and FR-218) for bridge replacement as part of I-81 southbound auxiliary lane project. Follow posted detour. Expected completion in July 2025.

Route 664 (Lyndhurst Road, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between Miami Avenue and Purdue Street for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor through June 2025.

Route 707 (Trimbles Mill Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 705 (North Mountain Road) and Route 713 (Shuey Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through April 17.

Route 5119 (Oak Lane, Waynesboro) – Local traffic only between Lyndhurst Road and Delphine Avenue through April 30 for road work related to Waynesboro Southern Corridor project. Flagger traffic control for local drivers, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Through traffic will be detoured.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Greene County

(NEW) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the following area:

U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail), right lane and right shoulder closures between Luck Stone Road and Willie’s Auction House in the southbound lanes, daily through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 609 (Fredericksburg Road), alternating lane closures between Route 672 (Miller Mountain Road) and Route 619 (Dundee Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday.

Route 633 (Amicus Road), lane and shoulder closures between Route 623 (Swift Run Road) and Route 617 (Dunnes Shop Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily starting Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Construction – Expect alternating lane closures in the following areas:

U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail), between Route 607 (Carpenters Mill Road) and Route 600 (Deane Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Route 230 (Madison Road), between Route 1004 (Childs Road) and Route 1005 (Commonwealth Drive) in the eastbound and westbound lanes daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Curb and gutter work. Expect right shoulder closure at U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail in the northbound lanes, daily through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Traffic light inspections. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 1120 (Lake Saponi Drive) and Route 609 (Fredericksburg Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Resurfacing. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) and Little Edge Farm Road in the eastbound lanes daily through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Debris removal. Expect right lane closures between Route 810 (Dyke Road) and Route 636 (Goosepond Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Thursday and Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 609 (Fredericksburg Road) – Ditch cleaning. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) and U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Wednesday, 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Nelson County

Route 653 (Wilson Road) – Bridge Replacement. The bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad is closed. Estimated reopening November 2025.

Rockbridge County

Interstate 64

*NEW* Mile marker 41 to 55, eastbound – Mobile right shoulder closures at various locations for brush cutting, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Interstate 81

*NEW* Exit 188B , northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. *NEW* Exit 195, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Southbound alternating lane closures between Route 39 (Maury River Road) and Route 1017 (Jackson Heights Drive) for utility work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Saturday (April 12).

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures between I-64 interchange and Northridge Lane for utility work, 6 a.m. to 12 noon through Sunday (April 13).

Route 11 (North Main Street, Lexington) – Flagger traffic control between Hook Lane and Massie Street, generally weekdays during daylight hours. No on-street parking. Traffic restrictions are for pedestrian-access improvement project with scheduled completion in August 2025.

Route 11/Route F055 (Lee Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 737 (Dog Town Loop) and Botetourt County line for utility work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Route 501 (Glasgow Highway) – Flagger traffic control near between Route 130 (Rockbridge Road) and Amherst County line for utility work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Saturday (April 12).

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Rockingham County

Interstate 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 237 to 238 , northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures due to pavement marking operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday nights. Work-zone speed limit 60 miles per hour 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing lanes.

, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures due to pavement marking operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday nights. Work-zone speed limit 60 miles per hour 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing lanes. Exit 240 , northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures along ramps to and from Route 257 for construction of additional turn lanes, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through July 1.

, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures along ramps to and from Route 257 for construction of additional turn lanes, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through July 1. Mile marker 242 to 248, northbound and southbound – Occasional overnight ramp and lane closures as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Shoulder closures in place 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge and interchange projectwith completion expected in fall 2026.

Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Harrisonburg city limits and West Virginia state line, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 15.

Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Flagger traffic control between Laurel Woods Lane and Switzer Lake Road/Skidmore Fork for paving, line-painting and guardrail work related to road widening and curve improvements, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through May 20.

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Single-lane traffic between Vine Street/Hawkins Street and Evelyn Byrd Avenue during daytime or overnight hours due to bridge construction. Occasional full closures as needed. Shoulder closures 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement with expected completion in September 2026.

*NEW* Route 253 (Port Republic Road) – Flagger and pilot-truck traffic control between Route 276 (Cross Keys Road) and Route 672 (Latimer Road/Pineville Road) for paving operations, 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. April 16 – May 9.

Route 253 (Port Republic Road) – Temporary traffic signal between Route 1601 (New Haven Road) and Route 1605 (Water Street) for maintenance to North River bridge, 24/7 through June 30. Vehicle width restriction 11 feet.

*UPDATE* Route 640 (Model Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 980 (Honeysuckle Road) and Route 639 (Nicholson Road), April 14 – April 30. Follow posted detour. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacement.

*NEW* Route 649 (Island Ford Road) – Flagger traffic control near Route 642 (Captain Yancey Road) intersection for inspection of bridge over South Fork Shenandoah River, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.

*NEW* Route 668 (East Timber Ridge Road) – Flagger traffic control near Route 667 (Raines Road) intersection for inspection of bridge over North River, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between I-81 interchange and Route 867 (North River Road) for road widening project, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through July 1.

*NEW* Route 708 (Lynnwood Road) – Flagger traffic control near Route 788 (Flank Circle) for inspection of bridge over South Fork Shenandoah River, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.