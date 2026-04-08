VDOT has been working since 2020 to try to figure out what to do with the dormant Norfolk Southern-owned rail corridor between Broadway and Front Royal.

No offense to the folks at VDOT, but I’ve been writing about transportation projects for 30 years now, and these kinds of things can take forever.

Alright, so, the General Assembly funded a feasibility study, which was published in 2021, and can be found on the DCR study page and VDOT study page.

The next stage was the appropriation of $35 million for “land acquisition, initial planning and site development” for rail asset/rail bridge restoration and constructing an adjacent trail along the 49-mile corridor.

That’s where we are now.

Per the project page on the VDOT website, the department is working to “assess the constraints, considerations and costs for constructing a trail alongside the subject rail line as an alternative to the previously studied rail-to-trail option.”

More information is available at VDOT.Virginia.gov/ShenandoahRailWithTrail.

An online survey is live now through Wednesday, May 13, to gather public feedback on findings from phases two and three of the Shenandoah Valley Rail with Trail Assessment.

The survey is available at this link: publicinput.com/svrwt.

Public meetings will take place at three locations along the corridor being studied, with identical information provided at each event.

The meetings will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., beginning with a brief presentation followed by an open-house format with the study team available to answer questions about the information display boards.

Schedule

Woodstock: Thursday, April 16, 5-7 p.m.

Peter Muhlenberg Middle School cafeteria

1251 Susan Ave., Woodstock

Front Royal: Thursday, April 23, 5-7 p.m.

Warren County Government Center, Board of Supervisors room

220 N Commerce Ave., Front Royal

Timberville: Tuesday, April 28, 5-7 p.m.

Plains District Community Center, large multi-purpose room

233 McCauley Ave., Timberville

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