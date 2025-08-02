VDOT: Road work, maintenance scheduled for the week of Aug. 4-8

VDOT has updated its road construction and maintenance schedule for the week of Aug. 4-8.

For updated traffic alerts and traveler information, dial 511 or visit 511.vdot.virginia.gov.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia's roads. Call 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623)

Augusta County

Interstate 64

Mile marker 88 to 90, eastbound – Possible left shoulder closures for tree removal operations, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August 8.

Interstate 81

Mile marker 205 to 234 , northbound and southbound – Possible shoulder closures for tree removal operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August 8.

, northbound and southbound – Possible shoulder closures for tree removal operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August 8. *NEW* Mile marker 207 to 206 , southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. *NEW* Mile marker 218 to 221 , northbound – Overnight single lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. on nights of August 4 – October 16.

, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. on nights of August 4 – October 16. Mile marker 220 to 222 , northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for barrier wall removal, bridge painting and guardrail installation, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of September 1. Shoulder closures in both directions 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 southbound auxiliary lane Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour.

, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for barrier wall removal, bridge painting and guardrail installation, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of September 1. Shoulder closures in both directions 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 southbound auxiliary lane Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour. *UPDATE* Mile marker 221 to 227 , northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures at various locations for bridge and guardrail work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night. Single-lane traffic on southbound I-81 ramp to I-64 eastbound at exit 221 through November 2025. Northbound and southbound shoulder closures 24/7 through spring 2026. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening project. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour.

, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures at various locations for bridge and guardrail work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night. Single-lane traffic on southbound I-81 ramp to I-64 eastbound at exit 221 through November 2025. Northbound and southbound shoulder closures 24/7 through spring 2026. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening project. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour. Mile marker 226 to 230 , northbound and southbound – Overnight single-lane closures from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. and daytime shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for bridge painting. Estimated completion August 31.

, northbound and southbound – Overnight single-lane closures from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. and daytime shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for bridge painting. Estimated completion August 31. *UPDATE* Mile marker 234 to 237 , northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures for bridge work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of August 15. Weekend work hours vary. Left shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing lanes.

, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures for bridge work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of August 15. Weekend work hours vary. Left shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing lanes. *NEW* Mile marker 235 to 237, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for bridge maintenance, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights.

*NEW* Route 250 (Broad Street, Waynesboro) – Eastbound and westbound overnight single lane closures between Route 340 (Rosser Avenue) and East Main Street for pothole patching, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday night.

*UPDATE* Route 5119 (Oak Lane, Waynesboro) – Closed just south of Stanford Avenue for South River bridge work, Monday and Tuesday (August 4-5). Occasional flagger traffic control between Route 5105 (Lyndhurst Road) and Route 5109 (Windsor Road) for paving operations, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through August 8. Work related to Waynesboro Southern Corridor project. Truck traffic follow posted detour.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Rockbridge County

Interstate 81

*NEW* Mile marker 178 to 205 , northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exits 180, 188, 195, 205 off-ramps for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exits 180, 188, 195, 205 off-ramps for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. *UPDATE* Mile marker 188 to 197 , northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday to Thursday nights through September 4.

, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday to Thursday nights through September 4. *NEW* Mile marker 193 to 189 , southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

, southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. *NEW* Mile marker 200 to 205, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for environmental survey work, 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 15.

Route 11 Business (North Main Street, Lexington) – Flagger traffic control between Massie Street and Hook Lane for roadway and utility work, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Overnight lane closures as needed. Traffic restrictions are for pedestrian-access improvement project with scheduled completion August 29.

*NEW* Route 39 (Maury River Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 11 (North Lee Highway) and Route 252 (Brownsburg Turnpike) for ditch cleaning operations, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday to Friday.

*NEW* Route 60 (East Midland Trail) – Westbound right shoulder closures near FR-879 (Bares Woods Lane) intersection for ditch cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

*NEW* Route 604 (Gibbs Run Road) – Closed August 4 to September 4 between Route 720 (Spring Run Lane) and Augusta County line for replacement of bridge over Poor Creek tributary. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Rockingham County

Interstate 81

Mile marker 237 to 238 , northbound and southbound –Left shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing lanes.

, northbound and southbound –Left shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing lanes. Mile marker 238 to 240 , northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for North River bridges maintenance, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through September 12.

, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for North River bridges maintenance, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through September 12. Mile marker 242 to 248 , northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures as needed for removal of Route 33 bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Slow roll operations as needed, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Right turns only from northbound I-81 off-ramp onto eastbound Route 33 through mid-August. Shoulder closures 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge and interchange projectwith completion expected in fall 2026.

, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures as needed for removal of Route 33 bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Slow roll operations as needed, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Right turns only from northbound I-81 off-ramp onto eastbound Route 33 through mid-August. Shoulder closures 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge and interchange projectwith completion expected in fall 2026. *NEW* Mile marker 246 to 247 , northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. *NEW* Mile marker 259 to 264, northbound – Overnight left shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nights of August 4 – 14. Right shoulder closures, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Northbound and southbound overnight single lane closures between I-81 interchange and Route 963 (Windy Knoll Drive) for utility work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

*NEW* Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound single lane closures between Shenandoah River South Fork bridges and Route 634 (Sapling Ridge Road) for milling and paving operations, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. August 4 – 15.

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Single-lane traffic as needed between MLK Jr. Way and Linda Lane/Burgess Road. Be alert for travel-lane shifts. Shoulder closures 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement with expected completion in September 2026.

Route 253 (Port Republic Road) – Eastbound and westbound overnight single lane closures between Route 280 (Stone Spring Road) and Route 704 (Osceola Springs Road) paving operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through the night of August 7.

Route 620 (Mountain Valley Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 722 (Armentrout Path) and Route 811 (Fridleys Gap Road) for replacement of bridge over Mountain Run, through September 11. Follow posted detour.

Route 644 (Resort Drive) – Closed between Silverstone Lane and Woodstone Drive for paving operations and turn-lane construction, through about October 31. Follow posted detour.

Route 750 (Nazarene Church Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 613 (Spring Creek Road) and Route 755 (Windy Cove Road) for pipe replacement. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.