VDOT road work, maintenance schedule update for the week of July 1-5

VDOT has updated its schedule of highway work, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District, Lynchburg District and Staunton District during the next week.

Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones.

NOTE: To ease travel for the Fourth of July holiday, VDOT has suspended many highway work zones and lift most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia from noon on Wednesday, July 3 until noon on Friday, July 5.

Culpeper District

Albemarle County

(NEW) Turn lane construction – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas, daily:

Route 20 (Scottsville Road), Expect right shoulder closures between Route 742 (Avon Street Extended) and Route 1801 (Forrest Road) in the southbound lanes, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 1403 (Berkmar Drive), right lane and right shoulder closures between Route 1437 (Hilton Heights Road) and Route 1417 (Woodbrook Drive) in the southbound lanes, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas.

Route 20 (Scottsville Road), Temporary traffic signal with new traffic pattern at Route 708 (Red Hill Road). Route 708 is narrowed to one lane for construction on the bridge over the North Fork Hardware River in the southbound lanes. Please expect delays during high volume times of the day. Project completion date, Dec. 4, 2024.

Route 810 (Boonesville Road), Road closed at Route 628 (Simmons Gap Road) for rehabilitation of bridge over the Lynch River. Follow signed detour around the work area. Project completion date, August 20, 2024.

(UPDATE) Bridge repairs – Expect alternating lane closures, daily through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

Route 637 (Dick Woods Road), between Rock Mills Road and Route 177 (Langford Drive) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 691 (Greenwood Road), between U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Route 690 (Greenwood Station Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 744 (Hacktown Road), between U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) and Route 731 (Keswick Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

(UPDATE) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the following areas:

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike), alternating lane closures between Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) and Route 797 (Hillsboro Lane) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 240 (Three Notch’d Road), alternating lane closures between Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) and U.S. 250 (Ivy Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 240 (Crozet Avenue), alternating lane closures between Route 691 (Tabor Street) and Route 240 (Three Notch’d Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 797 (Hillsboro Lane), right shoulder closures between U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Route 684 (Half Mile Branch Road).

New Roadway Construction – Construction of a roundabout at Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) and Hillsdale Drive. Expect lane and shoulder closures with flaggers in the following areas nightly, Monday through Thursday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., 10 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday, 9 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, through May 5.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and Brandywine Drive, nightly in the southbound lanes.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and Cedar Hill Road in the northbound and southbound lanes.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Other maintenance. Expect right shoulder closure between mile marker 229 and mile marker 131 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 118, Monday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 641 (Frays Mill Road) – Other bridge work. Road closed at Route 743 (Advance Mills Road) for replacement of bridge over Marsh Run. Drivers on U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) who need to access Route 743 north and west of the closure should use Route 607 (Cedar Grove Road). Expected completion date, Dec. 5, 2024.

(UPDATE) Route 649 (Proffit Road) – Roadway sweeping. Expect mobile work zone with lane and shoulder closures between U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) and Route 606 (Dickerson Road) in the northbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday, 3:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Route 797 (Hillsboro Lane) – Rehabilitation project. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 684 (Half Mile Branch Road) and U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

City of Charlottesville

Road improvements — Expect lane and shoulder closures with flaggers Monday through Thursday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., 10 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday, 9 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, nightly in the following areas:

S. 250 (Bypass Expressway), between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and Dairy Road in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and Brandywine Drive in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Pavement marking repairs – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, Monday and Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

S. 522 (Sperryville Pike), between the Culpeper Town line and the Rappahannock County line in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 3 (Germanna Highway), between the Culpeper Town line and the Orange County line in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 229 (Madison Road), between U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) and the ramp to Business U.S. 29 (Madison Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Road widening projects – Expect shoulder and lane closures in the following areas:

Route 3 (Germanna Highway), right lane and right shoulder closures between Route 739 (Clay Hill Road) and Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road) in the eastbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 646 (Old Stillhouse Road), alternating lane closures between Route 628 (Weslyn Drive) and Route 635 (Hazeland Lane) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect alternating lane closures in the following areas:

Route 667 (Nalles Mill Road), alternating lane closures between Route 799 (Keyser Road) and the Culpeper Town line in the westbound lanes, daily through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road), alternating lane closures between Route 3 (Germanna Highway) and Route 672 (Stones Mill Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the following areas:

Route 55 (Main Street), mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 626 (Loudoun Avenue) and Route 698 (Obannon Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 690 (Bear Wallow Road), alternating lane closures between Filly Lane and the Warrenton Town line in the northbound and southbound lanes.

(UPDATE) Roadway improvements – Expect lane and shoulder closures, daily and nightly, in the following areas:

S. 17 (Broadview Avenue), right lane and right shoulder closures between Hospital Drive and Winchester Street in the northbound lanes, Sunday through Wednesday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

S. 211 (Waterloo Street), road closed between U.S. 17 and Sullivan Street, Sunday through Wednesday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Please following detour using Sullivan Street and Church Street.

Interstate 66 – Bridge deck repairs. Expect lane closures at the exit to Route 245 (Old Tavern Road) and between mile marker 32 and mile marker 34 in the westbound lanes. Please use caution through the work zone and expect delays. Use alternate routes if possible. Daily and nightly through Thursday, 9 p.m. to 1 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Bridge inspection. Expect right lane and right shoulder closures between mile marker 32 and mile marker 34 in the eastbound lanes, Monday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 66 – Tree trimming. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 18 and mile marker 21 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Ditch cleaning. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 22 and mile marker 30 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily through Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Louisa County

Construction of a new roundabout – Expect alternating lane closures daily, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the following areas. Project anticipated completion date, Jan. 31, 2025.

S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) between Route 623 (Chopping Road) 0.3 miles north of Route 208 (New Bridge Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 208 (New Bridge Road) between U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) and Alma Gaynelle Drive in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Line painting. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 136 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily and nightly through Friday, 7 p.m. to 1 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Shoulder repairs. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 136 and mile marker 144 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 652 (Kentucky Springs Road) – Paving. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 208 (New Bridge Road) and Route 614 (Carrs Bridge Road) in the northbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Madison County

U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) – New roadway construction. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 662 (Shelby Road) and Route 677 (Estes Lane) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Orange County

(NEW) Soil borings – Expect alternating lane closures, Monday through Wednesday in the following areas:

Route 231 (West Gordon Avenue), between Route 1003 (Wright Street) and Route 1021 (Faulconer Street) in the northbound and southbound lanes, 9:30 to 3:30.

Route 1006 (North High Street), between Route 231 (West Gordon Avenue) and Route 1008 (West King Street) in the northbound and southbound lanes, 9:30 to 2:30.

(UPDATE) Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Other construction. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 741 (Lafayette Drive) and Route 621 (Pine Stake Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily through Monday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 678 (Governor Barbour Street) – Bridge repair. Road closed between Route 777 (Vineyard Road) and Mansion Road. Please find alternate route around the work area. Expected completion date, August 30.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Pavement marking repairs. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between the Culpeper County line and U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lynchburg District

Amherst County

Route 29 & Route 151 (Patrick Henry Hwy.) – Construction of a Restricted Crossing U-Turn, storm drainage, advanced warning flashers, traffic lighting. The Route 608 (Toytown Rd.) crossover is closed for Phase One of construction. Estimated reopening of crossover July 2024. Use caution and watch for changes in the traffic pattern during construction. Estimated project completion November 2024.

Appomattox County

Route 131 (Old Courthouse Rd.) from Route 460 BUS (Confederate Blvd.) to Route 460 Bypass (Richmond Highway) – Route 131 Reconstruction. Traffic shift in place. Lane closures expected. Use caution. Estimated completion January, 2025.

Campbell County

Route 24 between Shady Tree Lane and Route 656 (Crews Shop Road) – Bridge Structure re-coating. One lane closed during recoating work. Pay extra attention when driving through this area. Estimated completion September 2024.

Charlotte County

Route 15 (Farmville Highway) at Route 15/360 BUS (Four Locust Highway) – Roundabout project. Change in traffic pattern now in place allowing two-way movement along Route 15/360 BUS (Four Locust Highway) and a stop condition for Rte. 15 (Farmville Highway) southbound traffic. The on-ramps from Route 15 to the Route 15/360 (Kings Highway) and the off-ramp from Route 15/360 (Kings Highway) to Route 15 are closed to traffic. Message boards and detour signage will alert motorists to the change and direct traffic along the detour. Estimated overall project completion October 2024.

Cumberland County

Route 45 (Cartersville Rd.) at Route 690 (Columbia Rd.) – Roundabout Project. Speed limit has been reduced to 35 mph through the work zone. Expect changes in traffic patterns with grade changes along Route 45. Traffic will be running on stone during this time and lane closures are expected. Use caution. Estimated completion November 2024.

Halifax County

Route 724 (Drybridge Road) – Bridge Repairs. Route 724 (Drybridge Road) is temporarily closed to through traffic. Expected reopening is July 19, 2024.

Route 360 (James D. Hagood Highway) from Route 716 (Wolf Trap Rd.) to Route 344 (Scottsburg Rd.) – Safety improvements. Shoulder widening, rumble strips, guardrail replacement. Lane closures expected. Use caution. Estimated completion November 2024.

Route 501 (L P Bailey Memorial Highway) at Route 628 (Chestnut Road) – Intersection improvement project. Shoulder and lane closures expected. Temporary traffic signals in place maintaining one lane of traffic along Route 501 and Route 628 until approximately the end of August, 2024. Use caution. Estimated overall project completion December 2024.

Lynchburg

Route 501 (Campbell Avenue) Bridges over Route 29/460 (Richmond Highway) – Bridge Painting. Lane closures expected nightly on Rte. 29/460 Eastbound and Westbound (Richmond Highway) Ongoing daily from 7 pm to 6 am. Use caution. Estimated completion early July 2024.

Nelson County

Route 29, between Route 6 (River Rd.) and Route 718 (Mountain Cove Rd.) – Shoulder widening, rumble strip installation, guardrail installation. Work to begin March 18 and cause alternating lane closures. Estimated completion January 2025.

Pittsylvania County

Route 761 (Straightstone Rd.) – Bridge Replacement. Route 761 (Straightstone Road) will be temporarily closed to through traffic from Route 604 (Glade Road), to the intersection of Route 604 (Glade Road) from June 10, 2024 to approximately August 8, 2024.

Prince Edward County

Route 616 (Bristersburg Road) – Paving. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 806 (Elk Run Road) and Route 1630 (Beaver Dam Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Route 651 (Sumerduck Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Road closed between U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) and Route 615 (Ephraim Road) Please follow detour signs. Expected completion date is July 12.

Staunton District

Alleghany County

*NEW* I-64 mile marker 28 to 27, westbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, brush cutting, ditching and shoulder repairs. Mobile traffic control for tractor mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, shoulder repairs, pothole repairs, pipe replacement and brush cutting. Mobile traffic control for tractor mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bath County

*UPDATE* Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) – Flagger traffic control from Route 600 (Bolars Draft Road) to about three miles east of intersection for installation of rumble strips, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Tuesday.

Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) – Flagger and pilot truck traffic control between Route 600 (Bolars Draft Road) and Back Creek Mountain Road for paving operations, 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays through Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

Rockbridge County

*NEW* I-64 mile marker 55 to 57, eastbound and westbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for inspection of bridge over Route 11, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday and Monday nights (July 7-8).

*UPDATE* I-81 mile marker 174 to 205, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures at various locations for pavement marking, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Tuesday night.

I-81 mile marker 194 to 205, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for pavement resurfacing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through August 16.

Route 252 (Brownsville Turnpike) – Single travel lane with stop-and-proceed traffic pattern between Route 725 (High Rock Road) and Route 726 (New Providence Road) for replacement of Moffatts Creek bridge, through 5 p.m. July 25.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

Highland County

*UPDATE* Route 220 (Potomac River Road) – Mobile traffic control between Route 626 (Pecks Lane) and Route 632 (The Pines Road) for rumble strip installations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Tuesday.

*UPDATE* Route 220 (Jackson River Road) – Mobile traffic control between Route 84 (Mill Gap Road) and Route 608 (Ravens Run Road) for rumble strip installations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Tuesday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads and ditch work, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

Augusta County

*UPDATE* I-81 mile marker 205 to 208, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

I-81 mile marker 205 to 211, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for pavement resurfacing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through August 16.

I-81 mile marker 215 to 213, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installation, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, and 8 p.m. to 12 noon Wednesday.

I-81 mile marker 214 to 210, southbound – Alternating lane closures for milling and paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through July 25. Exit 213 traffic will be detoured during ramp paving.

I-81 mile marker 221 to 227, northbound and southbound – Left and right shoulder closures in place 24/7 through spring 2026. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening project.

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Jackson Highway) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 1210 (Spitler Circle) to Wright Lane/Main Street, Greenville, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures between Route 252 (Middlebrook Avenue) and Route 613 (Old Greenville Road) for installation of rumble strips, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Wednesday.

Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures between Route 655 (Walnut Hills Road) and Route 652 (University Farm Road) for installation of rumble strips, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday.

*UPDATE* Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 848 (Rankin Lane) and Route 634 (China Clay Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through July 11.

Route 611 (Dooms Crossing Road) – Occasional flagger traffic control between Route 340 (East Side Highway) and Route 619 (Purple Cow Road) for utility pole installation, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through July 11.

Route 624 (South Delphine Avenue, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between South Oak Lane and Chinquapin Drive for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through May 2025.

Route 635 (Barterbrook Road) – Closed between I-81 frontage roads (FR-217 and FR-218) for bridge replacement as part of I-81 southbound auxiliary lane project. Follow posted detour. Expected completion summer 2025.

Route 664 (Mount Torrey Road) – Occasional flagger traffic control between Route 624 (Lyndhurst Road) and Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) for utility work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through September 30.

Route 664 (Lyndhurst Road, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between Miami Avenue and Purdue Street for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through June 2025.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

Rockingham County

I-81 mile marker 240 to 239, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance to Route 867 overpass bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through Tuesday.

I-81 mile marker 242 to 248, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through December 2026. Overnight slow-roll closures as needed, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Expect delays. 24/7 shoulder closures. Traffic restrictions are related to Route 33 bridge and interchange project.

I-81 mile marker 245 to 247, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for bridge demolition work on Route 33, 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. June 30 night, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. July 1 – July 2 nights and July 7 – July 11 nights. Traffic restrictions are related to Route 33 bridge and interchange project.

I-81 mle marker 257 to 255, southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

I-81 mile marker 262 to 244, southbound – Right shoulder closures for guardrail upgrades, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) –Overnight alternating eastbound and westbound closures between Vine Street/Hawkins Street and Terri Drive due to bridge work, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. nights through January 2026. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour with automated speed enforcement. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement.

Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Flagger and pilot-truck traffic control between Dry Run Road and Switzer Lake Road for road widening project, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August 30.

*NEW* Route 290/701 (Huffman Drive, Dayton) – Flagger traffic control between Dayton town limits and Route 42 (John Wayland Highway) for utility work, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday (June 29).

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

*NEW* Route 659 (Port Republic Road) – Mobile lane closures between Route 340 (East Side Highway) and Route 1610 (Terrace Run) for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 20.

Page County

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

Shenandoah County

*UPDATE* I-81 mile marker 287 to 289, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance to Route 600 and Route 625 bridges, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nights through August 8.

Frederick County

I-81 mile marker 300 to 301, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures and traffic-lane shifts as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through December 2024. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening.

I-81 mile marker 317 to 319, northbound and southbound – Overnight right lane closures as needed for extension of exit 317 northbound entrance ramp and southbound exit ramp, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through night of September 27.

*NEW* Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Southbound right lane closures between Route 705 (Ebenezer Church Road) and Route 9159 (Crossover/Whitetail Lane) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

*NEW* Route 600 (Back Mountain Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 613 (Bowman Lane) and Route 612 (Fishel Road) for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 1 – July 26.

*UPDATE* Route 627 (Reliance Road) – Shoulder closures just east of I-81 interchange for shoulder widening, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through July 19.

Route 661 (Redbud Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 662 (Milburn Road) and Route 660 (Woods Mill Road) for road maintenance, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through December 31.

Route 662 (Milburn Road) – Permanently closed beginning June 17 between Route 883 (Snowden Bridge Boulevard) and just south of Route 838 (McCanns Road) to allow for future extension of Snowden Bridge Boulevard.

Route 662 (Milburn Road) – Flagger traffic control at various locations between Route 661 (Redbud Road) and Route 761 (Old Charles Town Road) for road maintenance, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through December 31.

*NEW* Route 842 (South Buckton Road) – Shoulder closures just south of Route 627 (Reliance Road) for utility work, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 1 – September 27.

Clarke County

Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between Route 606 (River Road) and Route 601 (Blueridge Mountain Road) for shoulder widening and rumble strip installation. Eastbound lane closures 9: a.m. to 8:30 p.m. weekdays. Westbound lane closures between 8 p.m. and 1 p.m. weekdays or weeknights. Estimated completion October 31.

*NEW* Route 17 (John Mosby Highway) – Southbound alternating lane closures between Route 682 (Trenary Lane) and Route 630 (Iron Rail Lane) for inspection of bridge over railway, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) Flagger traffic control between Route 680 (Smallwood Lane) and Route 255 (Bishop Meade Road) for tree trimming operations, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through July 9.

Warren County

I-66 mile marker 7 to 10, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through July 31.

I-81 mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures and traffic-lane shifts as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through December 2024. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening.

*NEW* Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) – Southbound overnight right lane closures between Crooked Run Boulevard and westbound I-66 on-ramp for rock and soil testing, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nights Sunday through Tuesday (June 30 – July 2).

*NEW* Route 606 (Shenandoah Shores Road) – Flagger traffic control for section over I-66 for utility work, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

Route 638 (Howellsville Road) – Stop and proceed traffic control 24/7 just south of Route 685 (Patty Tract Lane) intersection for replacement of bridge over Venus Branch. Estimated completion August 8.

Route 658 (Rockland Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) and Route 705 (Fishnet Boulevard) for construction of bridge over Norfolk Southern Railway. Estimated completion December 2025.