VDOT road construction, maintenance schedules for the week of June 24-28

VDOT has updated its road construction and maintenance schedules for the coming week.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Line painting – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 128 and mile marker 132 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Sunday through Thursday, 7 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Route 676 (Woodlands Road, between Route 1050 (Rivanwood Drive and Route 1548 (Beau Mont Farm Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas.

Route 20 (Scottsville Road), Temporary traffic signal with new traffic pattern at Route 708 (Red Hill Road). Route 708 is narrowed to one lane for construction on the bridge over the North Fork Hardware River in the southbound lanes. Please expect delays during high volume times of the day. Project completion date, Dec. 4, 2024.

Route 810 (Boonesville Road), Road closed at Route 628 (Simmons Gap Road) for rehabilitation of bridge over the Lynch River. Follow signed detour around the work area. Project completion date, August 20, 2024.

(NEW) Shoulder repairs – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, left lane and left shoulder closure between mile marker 123 and mile marker 125 in the eastbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Interstate 64, right shoulder closure between mile marker 129 and mile marker 131 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bridge repairs – Expect alternating lane closures, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

Route 637 (Dick Woods Road), between Rock Mills Road and Route 177 (Langford Drive) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 691 (Greenwood Road), between U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Route 690 (Greenwood Station Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 744 (Hacktown Road), between U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) and Route 731 (Keswick Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

(UPDATE) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, right lane and right shoulder closures between mile marker 118 and mile marker 119 in the eastbound lanes, 10 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike), alternating lane closures between Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) and Route 797 (Hillsboro Lane) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 240 (Three Notch’d Road), alternating lane closures between Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) and U.S. 250 (Ivy Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 240 (Crozet Avenue), alternating lane closures between Route 691 (Tabor Street) and Route 240 (Three Notch’d Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 797 (Hillsboro Lane), right shoulder closures between U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Route 684 (Half Mile Branch Road), daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

New Roadway Construction – Construction of a roundabout at Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) and Hillsdale Drive. Expect lane and shoulder closures with flaggers in the following areas nightly, Monday through Thursday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., 10 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday, 9 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, through May 5.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and Brandywine Drive, nightly in the southbound lanes.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and Cedar Hill Road in the northbound and southbound lanes.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Bridge painting. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 128 and mile marker 130 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, 7 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday.

Interstate 64 – Vegetation control. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, 8 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 118, daily, through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Turn lane construction. Expect right shoulder closures between Route 742 (Avon Street Extended) and Route 1801 (Forrest Road) in the southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 641 (Frays Mill Road) – Other bridge work. Road closed at Route 743 (Advance Mills Road) for replacement of bridge over Marsh Run. Drivers on U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) who need to access Route 743 north and west of the closure should use Route 607 (Cedar Grove Road). Expected completion date, Dec. 5, 2024.

(NEW) Route 649 (Proffit Road) – Roadway sweeping. Expect mobile work zone with lane and shoulder closures between U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) and Route 606 (Dickerson Road) in the northbound lanes, Thursday and Friday, 3:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

(NEW) Route 712 (North Garden Lane) – Road closed between U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) and Route 760 (Red Hill School Road), Monday through Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 797 (Hillsboro Lane) – Rehabilitation project. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 684 (Half Mile Branch Road) and U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Amherst County

Route 29 & Route 151 (Patrick Henry Hwy.) – Construction of a Restricted Crossing U- Turn, storm drainage, advanced warning flashers, traffic lighting. The Route 608 (Toytown Rd.) crossover is closed for Phase One of construction. Estimated reopening of crossover July 2024. Use caution and watch for changes in the traffic pattern during construction. Estimated project completion November 2024.

Augusta County

Interstate 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 205 to 208, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Mile marker 205 to 211, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for pavement resurfacing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through August 16.

*NEW* Mile marker 214 to 213, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installation, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Mile marker 214 to 210, southbound – Alternating lane closures for milling and paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through July 25. Exit 213 traffic will be detoured during ramp paving.

Mile marker 221 to 227, northbound and southbound – Left and right shoulder closures in place 24/7 through spring 2026. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening project.

Mile marker 225 to 227, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night.

*NEW* Route 252 (Middlebrook Road) – Lane closures at various locations between Route 681 (Mount Hermon Road) and Route 682 (McKinley Road) for tree trimming operations, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 772 (Sulfur Pump Road) and Route 865 (Rockfish Road) for maintenance to bridge over Middle River, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Friday.

*NEW* Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures between Route 252 (Middlebrook Avenue) and Route 613 (Old Greenville Road) for installation of rumble strips, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 27 – July 3.

*NEW* Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures between Route 655 (Walnut Hills Road) and Route 652 (University Farm Road) for installation of rumble strips, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 28 – July 4.

Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 848 (Rankin Lane) and Route 623 (Back Creek Lane) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Thursday.

*NEW* Route 611 (Dooms Crossing Road) – Occasional flagger traffic control between Route 340 (East Side Highway) and Route 619 (Purple Cow Road) for utility pole installation, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. June 24 – July 11.

Route 624 (South Delphine Avenue, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between South Oak Lane and Chinquapin Drive for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through May 2025.

Route 635 (Barterbrook Road) – Closed between I-81 frontage roads (FR-217 and FR-218) for bridge replacement as part of I-81 southbound auxiliary lane project. Follow posted detour. Expected completion summer 2025.

*NEW* Route 664 (Mount Torrey Road) – Occasional flagger traffic control between Route 624 (Lyndhurst Road) and Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) for utility work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 19 – September 30.

Route 664 (Lyndhurst Road, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between Miami Avenue and Purdue Street for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through June 2025.

*UPDATE* Route 675 (Broadhead School Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 919 (Old Providence Road) and Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

Bath County

*NEW* Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) – Mobile traffic control from Route 600 (Bolars Draft Road) to about three miles east of intersection for installation of rumble strips, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 27 – July 2.

Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) – Flagger and pilot truck traffic control between Route 600 (Bolars Draft Road) and Back Creek Mountain Road for paving operations, 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays through July 5.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Mobile flagging operation for pavement repairs on parts of Route 631 (Indian Hill Road), Route 638 (High Country Road), Route 652 (Elks Camp Road), Route 703 (Airport Road) and Route 711 (Watertank Road), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Wednesday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

Charlottesville

Road improvements — Expect lane and shoulder closures with flaggers Monday through Thursday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., 10 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday, 9 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, nightly in the following areas:

S. 250 (Bypass Expressway), between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and Dairy Road in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and Brandywine Drive in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Fluvanna County

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Vegetation control. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 148 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, 8 p.m. Sunday through 5 a.m. Monday.

Highland County

*NEW* Route 220 (Jackson River Road/Potomac River Road) – Mobile traffic control between Route 629 (Strait Creek Road) and Route 84 (Mill Hap Road) for installation of rumble strips, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 27 – July 2.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads and ditch work, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

Louisa County

(UPDATE) Paving – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the following areas:

Route 208 (Zachary Taylor Highway), between Route 618 (East First Street) and Route 850 (Anna Coves Boulevard) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily.

Route 652 (Kentucky Springs Road), between Route 208 (New Bridge Road) and Route 614 (Carrs Bridge Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily through Friday.

Construction of a new roundabout – Expect alternating lane closures daily, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the following areas. Project anticipated completion date, Jan. 31, 2025.

U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) between Route 623 (Chopping Road) 0.3 miles north of Route 208 (New Bridge Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 208 (New Bridge Road) between U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) and Alma Gaynelle Drive in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Line painting. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 136 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily and nightly, 7 p.m. to 1 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Vegetation control. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 136 and mile marker 148 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Route 652 (Kentucky Springs Road) – Bridge inspection. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 1212 (Thelma Lane) and Route 614 (Elk Creek Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 656 (Cedar Hill Road) – Bridge painting. Expect alternating lane closures at the North Fork Little River in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Lynchburg

Route 501 (Campbell Avenue) Bridges over Route 29/460 (Richmond Highway) – Bridge Painting. Lane closures expected nightly on Rte. 29/460 Eastbound and Westbound (Richmond Highway) beginning June 20th from 7 pm to 6 am. Use caution. Estimated completion mid-July 2024.

Nelson County

Route 29, between Route 6 (River Rd.) and Route 718 (Mountain Cove Rd.) – Shoulder widening, rumble strip installation, guardrail installation. Work to begin March 18 and cause alternating lane closures. Estimated completion January 2025.

Route 60 (Richmond Highway) over James River – Bridge deck replacement. Lane closures and changes in traffic patterns in effect. Traffic is utilizing the other side of the bridge to cross. Bridge is anticipated to be opened to normal traffic conditions tentatively during the week of June 17 to 21, 2024. Estimated completion July 2024.

Page County

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

Rockbridge County

Interstate 64

Mile marker 41 to 57, eastbound and westbound – Left lane and right shoulder closures for mowing operations, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sunday (June 23).

Interstate 81

Mile marker 174 to 205, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures at various locations for pavement marking, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Sunday night (June 23).

*NEW* Mile marker 192 to 191, southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

Mile marker 195 to 205, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for pavement resurfacing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through August 16.

Route 252 (Brownsville Turnpike) – Single travel lane with stop-and-proceed traffic pattern between Route 725 (High Rock Road) and Route 726 (New Providence Road) for replacement of Moffatts Creek bridge, 7 a.m. June 17 through 5 p.m. July 25.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

Rockingham County

Interstate 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 237 to 240, northbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement marking operations, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday night.

*NEW* Mile marker 240 to 239, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance to Route 867 overpass bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights June 17 – July 2.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 240 to 241, northbound – Shoulder closures for sign installations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday.

Mile marker 242 to 248, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through December 2026. Overnight slow-roll closures as needed, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Expect delays. 24/7 shoulder closures. Traffic restrictions are related to Route 33 bridge and interchange project.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 254 to 263, northbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement marking operations, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday night.

*NEW* Mile marker 258 to 255, southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) –Overnight alternating eastbound and westbound closures between Vine Street/Hawkins Street and Terri Drive due to bridge work, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. nights through January 2026. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour with automated speed enforcement. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement.

Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Flagger and pilot-truck traffic control between Dry Run Road and Switzer Lake Road for road widening project, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August 30.

Route 259 (Lee Street/Brocks Gap Road) – Flagger traffic control between Broadway town limits and Route 1411 (Shenandoah Avenue) for utility work, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Friday.

*NEW* Route 290/701 (Huffman Drive, Dayton) – Flagger traffic control between Dayton town limits and Route 42 (John Wayland Highway) for utility work, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday (June 29).

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

Route 613 (North Mountain Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) and Route 881 (Orchard Drive) for box culvert installation over Tusing Run, through Friday. Follow posted detour.

*NEW* Route 726 (Apple Valley Road) – Closed to through traffic between Peach Grove Avenue and Spring Port Drive for tree removal and utility installations, 7 a.m. Monday to 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Shenandoah County

Interstate 81

Mile marker 287 to 289, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance to Route 600 and Route 625 bridges, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Thursday night.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 299 to 297, southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility installation, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Friday.

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Shoulder closures for utility work on ramp to I-81 southbound at exit 298 (Strasburg), 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

*NEW* Route 600 (Saumsville Road) – Flagger traffic control near Route 642 (Swartz Road) for inspection of I-81 overpass bridge, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday.