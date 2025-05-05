VDOT has released an updated schedule for road construction and maintenance in Augusta County, Rockingham County and Rockbridge County for the week of May 5-9.

Augusta County

Interstate 64

*NEW* Mile marker 87 to 100 , eastbound and westbound – Overnight single lane closures for vegetation control, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday to Thursday nights.

Mile marker 88 to 99 , eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 95 to 98 , eastbound and westbound – Overnight single-lane closures from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. and daytime shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for bridge painting. Estimated completion May 20.

Exit 99, eastbound – Overnight narrowing of ramps to and from Route 250 for bridge painting, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of May 31.

Interstate 81

Mile marker 205 to 237 , northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for vegetation control, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday to Thursday nights.

*NEW* Mile marker 215 to 213 , southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 220 to 222 , northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights. Northbound and southbound shoulder closures 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacement and roadway construction as part of I-81 southbound auxiliary lane Expected completion in fall 2025. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour.

Exit 221 , southbound – Left or right lane closed along ramp to I-64 eastbound beginning due to overpass bridge work related to I-81 widening project. Ramp lane closures expected to continue through summer 2025.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 221 to 227 , northbound and southbound – Exit 221 southbound off-ramp limited to a single lane through summer 2025. Exit 225 right shoulder closures along off-ramp, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday. Northbound and southbound shoulder closures 24/7 through spring 2026. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening project. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour.

Mile marker 226 to 230 , northbound and southbound – Overnight single-lane closures from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. and daytime shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for bridge painting. Estimated completion May 31.

Mile marker 231 to 233 , northbound and southbound – Right lane closures with rest area ramp narrowing for rock and soil testing, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 234 to 237, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures southbound for installation of concrete barriers, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Friday nights. Overnight single lane closures northbound for pavement marking work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing lanes.

Route 42 (Scenic Highway) – Northbound shoulder closures between Route 646 (Fadley Road) and Route 754 (Badger Road) for utility work, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through May 3.

*NEW* Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control between Waynesboro eastern city limits and I-64 interchange for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 250 (Three Notched Mountain Highway) – Eastbound and westbound right shoulder closures near I-64 exit 99 interchange for painting of interstate overpass bridges, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through May 31.

Route 254 (Ivy Street, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between King Avenue and Waynesboro western city limits for underground utility work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 30.

*NEW* Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Westbound left shoulder closures between I-81/I-64 interchange and Route 11 (Lee Jackson Highway) for rock and soil testing, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 602 (Summerdean Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 603 (Cales Springs Road) and Route 677 (Shemariah Road) for bridge rehabilitation from May 5 through June 6. Follow posted detour.

Route 607 (Mount Solon Road) – Eastbound shoulder closures between Route 843 (Drainage Divide Lane) and Route 739 (Curry Road) for utility work, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through May 3.

Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 1525 (Ridgeview Drive) and Route 842 (Horseshoe Circle) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through May 22.

*NEW* Route 617 (Swisher Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) and Route 608 (Battlefield Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 5 to May 15.

Route 624 (South Delphine Avenue, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between South Oak Lane and Chinquapin Drive through May 2025 for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor.

Route 628 (Thorofare Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 612 (Crimora Mine Road) and Route 340 (East Side Highway) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through May 8.

Route 635 (Barterbrook Road) – Closed between I-81 frontage roads (FR-217 and FR-218) for bridge replacement as part of I-81 southbound auxiliary lane project. Follow posted detour. Expected completion in July 2025.

Route 664 (Lyndhurst Road, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between Miami Avenue and Purdue Street for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor through June 2025.

*NEW* Route 675 (Broadhead School Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 604 (Lotts Road) and Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) for bridge inspection, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

*NEW* Route 773 (Westview School Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 778 (Knightly Mill Road) and Route 775 (Buttermilk Road) for rock and soil testing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 775 (Buttermilk Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 11 (Lee Highway) and Route 773 (Westview School Road) for rock and soil testing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*UPDATE* Route 5119 (Oak Lane, Waynesboro) – Local traffic only between Lyndhurst Road and Delphine Avenue through May 30 for road work related to Waynesboro Southern Corridor project. Flagger traffic control for local drivers, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Through traffic will be detoured.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Rockingham County

Interstate 81

*NEW* Mile marker 237 to 264 , northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for roadway sweeping, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 237 to 264 , northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for vegetation control, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Thursday night.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 239 to 242 , northbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Mile marker 237 to 238 , northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures southbound for installation of concrete barriers, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through Friday. Overnight single lane closures northbound for pavement marking work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing lanes.

Exit 240 , northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures along ramps to and from Route 257 for construction of additional turn lanes, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through July 1.

, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures along ramps to and from Route 257 for construction of additional turn lanes, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through July 1. Mile marker 242 to 248, northbound and southbound – Occasional overnight ramp and lane closures as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Shoulder closures in place 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge and interchange projectwith completion expected in fall 2026.

Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Flagger traffic control between Laurel Woods Lane and Switzer Lake Road/Skidmore Fork for paving, line-painting and guardrail work related to road widening and curve improvements, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through May 20.

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Eastbound and westbound traffic shifts beginning Wednesday. Single-lane traffic between MLK Jr. Way and I-81 interchange. Two lanes in each direction between I-81 interchange and Linda Lane/Burgess Road. Shoulder closures 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement with expected completion in September 2026.

Route 253 (Port Republic Road) – Flagger and pilot-truck traffic control between Route 276 (Cross Keys Road) and Route 672 (Latimer Road/Pineville Road) for paving operations, 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. through May 9.

Route 253 (Port Republic Road) – Temporary traffic signal between Route 1601 (New Haven Road) and Route 1605 (Water Street) for maintenance to North River bridge, 24/7 through June 30. Vehicle width restriction 11 feet.

*UPDATE* Route 640 (Model Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 980 (Honeysuckle Road) and Route 639 (Nicholson Road), through May 13. Follow posted detour. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacement.

*NEW* Route 644 (Resort Drive) – Closed between Silverstone Lane and Woodstone Drive for paving operations and turn-lane construction, May 5 through about June 5. Follow posted detour.

Route 679 (Pleasant Valley Road) – Flagger and pilot truck traffic control between Route 704 (Cecil Wampler Road) and Harrisonburg city limits for paving operations, 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. through May 9.

Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between I-81 interchange and Route 867 (North River Road) for road widening project, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through July 1.

Route 710 (Ridgedale Road) – Flagger and pilot truck traffic control between Route 709 (Autumn Lane) and Harrisonburg city limits for paving operations, 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. May 5 – 16.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Rockbridge County

Interstate 64

*NEW* Mile marker 41 to 57 , eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for vegetation control, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

*NEW* Mile marker 48 to 51, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for bridge inspection, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Interstate 81

*NEW* Mile marker 174 to 205 , northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for vegetation control, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

*NEW* Mile marker 188 to 184 , southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for installation of drainage structures, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. May 11 – May 30 nights.

*NEW* Mile marker 188 to 192 , northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. May 4 – June 12 nights.

, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. May 4 – June 12 nights. *NEW* Mile marker 190 to 193, northbound and southbound – Overnight right lane closures and narrowing of Exit 191 ramp to I-64 for bridge inspection, 8:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday night.

Route 11 Business (North Main Street, Lexington) – Flagger traffic control between Massie Street and Hook Lane for utility work, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 27. Traffic restrictions are for pedestrian-access improvement project with scheduled completion in August 2025.

*NEW* Route 11 (North Lee Highway) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures between Route 736 (Lincoln Road) and Route 631 (Furrs Mill Road/Old Buena Vista Road) for road sweeping, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 42 (Virginia Avenue) – Shoulder closures near Goshen northern town limits for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.