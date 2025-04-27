VDOT: Road construction, maintenance schedule for April 28-May 2

VDOT has released an updated schedule for road work and maintenance on local roads for the week of April 28-May 2.

Albemarle County

Roadway improvement: Expect alternating lane closures nightly, Monday through Thursday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., 10 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday, 9 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday in the following areas:

U.S. 250 Bypass, between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street) and the Charlottesville city line in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), between U.S. 250 Bypass and U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

(NEW) Ditch cleaning – Expect left shoulder closures, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 114 and mile marker 115 in the eastbound lanes, Monday through Friday.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 108 and mile marker 109 in the eastbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday.

(NEW) Roadway sweeping – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, 3:30 a.m. to 5 a.m. in the following areas:

U.S. 250 (Richmond Road), between Sleepy Hollow Lane and the Charlottesville city line in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday.

Route 20 (Stony Point Road), between U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) and Route 1421 (Elk Drive) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday, 3:30 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Resurfacing – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures daily, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., in the following areas:

Route 20 (Stony Point Road), between Route 641 (Echo Valley Road) to Route 640 (Turkey Sag Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 649 (Proffit Road), between Route 1504 (Landford Hills Drive) and Route 20 (Stony Point Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

(UPDATE) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail), alternating lane closures between Route 643 (Rio Mills Road) and Route 1438 (Hilton Heights Road) in the southbound lanes, nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

U.S. 250 (Bypass), alternating lane closures between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street) and the Charlottesville city line in the eastbound and westbound lanes, nightly through Wednesday, 8 p.m. to 10 a.m.

U.S. 250 (Richmond Road), alternating lane closures between Route 1054 (Glenmore Way) and Route 731 (Keswick Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike), alternating lane closures between Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) and Route 797 (Hillsboro Lane) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 240 (Crozet Avenue), alternating lane closures between Route 691 (Jarmans Gap Road) and Route 240 (Three Notch’d Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 240 (Three Notch’d Road), alternating lane closures between Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) and U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 601 (Old Ivy Road), alternating lane closures between U.S. 29 (Bypass) and the Charlottesville city line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 751 (Brownsville Road), both shoulders closed between Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) and U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Route 797 (Hillsboro Lane), right shoulder closures between U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Route 684 (Half Mile Branch Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Paving – Expect alternating lane closures, except when otherwise noted, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the following areas:

Route 633 (Cove Garden Road), between U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) and Harris Brook Lane in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily through Friday.

Route 692 (Plank Road), between Route 814 (Drovers Lane) and U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) in the eastbound and westbound lanes in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily through Saturday.

Route 720 (Harris Creek Road), between Route 20 (Scottsville Road) and Route 720 dead end in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily starting Friday.

(NEW) Tree removals – Expect lane and shoulder closures, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail), right lane and right shoulder closed at Route 1571 (Lewis and Clark Drive) in the northbound lanes.

U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) at Route 745 (Arrowhead Valley Road) in the northbound lanes.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Inspection. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road) and Route 1571 (Lewis and Clark Drive in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Expect alternating lane closures at Route 635 (Miller School Road in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Pipe repairs/installation. Expect right shoulder closures between Route 172 (Little Rock Lane) and the Nelson County line in the westbound lanes, Monday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(NEW) Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Bridge inspection. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) and Route 3409 (Carlton Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Route 601 (Old Ivy Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs. Bridge will be restricted to eastbound traffic during construction. Westbound traffic should follow signed detour around the work. Drivers should go slow and use caution near the work zone. Intermittent night closures will also be in place during construction from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. For detailed detour information, visit Route 601 bridge over U.S. 29/250. Expected completion date is fall of 2026.

Route 797 (Hillsboro Lane) – Rehabilitation project. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 684 (Half Mile Branch Road) and U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Augusta County

Interstate 64

*NEW* Mile marker 87 to 100 , eastbound and westbound – Overnight single lane closures for vegetation control, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on the nights of May 4 to May 8.

, eastbound and westbound – Overnight single lane closures for vegetation control, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on the nights of May 4 to May 8. *NEW* Mile marker 88 to 99 , eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. *NEW* Mile marker 95 to 98 , eastbound and westbound – Overnight single lane closures for bridge inspection, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights.

, eastbound and westbound – Overnight single lane closures for bridge inspection, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights. Mile marker 95 to 98 , eastbound and westbound – Overnight single-lane closures from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. and daytime shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for bridge painting. Estimated completion April 30.

, eastbound and westbound – Overnight single-lane closures from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. and daytime shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for bridge painting. Estimated completion April 30. *NEW* Mile marker 93 to 97 , eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work including along Exit 94 and Exit 96 off-ramps, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work including along Exit 94 and Exit 96 off-ramps, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Exit 99, eastbound – Overnight narrowing of ramps to and from Route 250 for bridge painting, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of May 30.

Interstate 81

*NEW* Mile marker 205 to 237 , northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for vegetation control, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday to Thursday nights.

, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for vegetation control, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday to Thursday nights. Mile marker 220 to 222 , northbound and southbound – Northbound and southbound shoulder closures 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacement and roadway construction as part of I-81 southbound auxiliary lane Expected completion in fall 2025. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour.

, northbound and southbound – Northbound and southbound shoulder closures 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacement and roadway construction as part of I-81 southbound auxiliary lane Expected completion in fall 2025. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour. Exit 221 , southbound – Left or right lane closed along ramp to I-64 eastbound beginning due to overpass bridge work related to I-81 widening project. Ramp lane closures expected to continue through summer 2025.

, southbound – Left or right lane closed along ramp to I-64 eastbound beginning due to overpass bridge work related to I-81 widening project. Ramp lane closures expected to continue through summer 2025. *UPDATE* Mile marker 221 to 227 , northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement markings and southbound left lane closures from mile marker 223 to 221 for construction entrance work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Exit 221 southbound off-ramp limited to a single lane through summer 2025. Northbound and southbound shoulder closures 24/7 through spring 2026. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening project. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour.

, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement markings and southbound left lane closures from mile marker 223 to 221 for construction entrance work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Exit 221 southbound off-ramp limited to a single lane through summer 2025. Northbound and southbound shoulder closures 24/7 through spring 2026. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening project. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour. Mile marker 226 to 230 , northbound and southbound – Overnight single-lane closures from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. and daytime shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for bridge painting. Estimated completion May 31.

, northbound and southbound – Overnight single-lane closures from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. and daytime shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for bridge painting. Estimated completion May 31. *NEW* Mile marker 231 to 233 , northbound and southbound – Right lane closures with rest area ramp narrowing for rock and soil testing, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights.

, northbound and southbound – Right lane closures with rest area ramp narrowing for rock and soil testing, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights. *UPDATE* Mile marker 234 to 237, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures southbound for installation of concrete barriers, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Friday nights. Overnight single lane closures northbound for pavement marking work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday nights. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing lanes.

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Northbound right shoulder closures between Route 1403 (Second Street) and Route 644 (Frontier Drive) for rock and soil testing, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 42 (Scenic Highway) – Northbound shoulder closures between Route 646 (Fadley Road) and Route 754 (Badger Road) for utility work, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday.

*UPDATE* Route 42 – Overnight mobile lane closures at various locations between Craigsville northern town limits and Rockingham County line for pavement marker maintenance, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday nights.

Route 250 (Three Notched Mountain Highway) – Eastbound and westbound right shoulder closures near I-64 exit 99 interchange for painting of interstate overpass bridges, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through May 31.

*UPDATE* Route 254 (Hermitage Road) – Overnight mobile lane closures between Route 642 (Barrenridge Road) and Waynesboro city limits for pavement marker maintenance, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Wednesday night.

*UPDATE* Route 254 (Parkersburg Turnpike) – Overnight mobile lane closures between Route 42 (Buffalo Gap Highway) and Staunton city limits for pavement marker maintenance, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Wednesday night.

Route 254 (Ivy Street, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between King Avenue and Waynesboro western city limits for underground utility work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 30.

*NEW* Route 276 (Keezletown Road) – Flagger traffic control at Rockingham County line for inspection of bridge over North River, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday.

*NEW* Route 602 (Summerdean Road) – Closed to through traffic between Cales Springs Road and Shemariah Road for bridge rehabilitation from May 5 through June 6. Follow posted detour.

*NEW* Route 607 (Mount Solon Road) – Eastbound shoulder closures between Route 843 (Drainage Divide Lane) and Route 739 (Curry Road) for utility work, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday.

*UPDATE* Route 608 (Tinkling Springs Road) – Overnight mobile lane closures between Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) and Route 631/935 (Ladd Road/Expo Road) for pavement marker maintenance, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday nights.

Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 1525 (Ridgeview Drive) and Route 842 (Horseshoe Circle) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through April 30.

Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 633 (Patton Farm Road) and Route 660 (Lake Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through April 30.

*UPDATE* Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) – Overnight mobile lane closures between Route 11 (Lee Highway) and I-81 interchange for pavement marker maintenance, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday nights.

Route 624 (South Delphine Avenue, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between South Oak Lane and Chinquapin Drive through May 2025 for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor.

*NEW* Route 628 (Thorofare Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 612 (Crimora Mine Road) and Route 340 (East Side Highway) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 28 – May 8.

Route 635 (Barterbrook Road) – Closed between I-81 frontage roads (FR-217 and FR-218) for bridge replacement as part of I-81 southbound auxiliary lane project. Follow posted detour. Expected completion in July 2025.

*UPDATE* Route 654 (White Hill Road) – Eastbound and westbound overnight mobile lane closures between I-81 interchange and Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) for pavement marker maintenance, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday nights.

Route 664 (Lyndhurst Road, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between Miami Avenue and Purdue Street for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor through June 2025.

Route 5119 (Oak Lane, Waynesboro) – Local traffic only between Lyndhurst Road and Delphine Avenue through April 30 for road work related to Waynesboro Southern Corridor project. Flagger traffic control for local drivers, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Through traffic will be detoured.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Greene County

Construction – Expect alternating lane closures in the following areas:

U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail), between Route 607 (Carpenters Mill Road) and Route 600 (Deane Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Route 230 (Madison Road), between Route 1004 (Childs Road) and Route 1005 (Commonwealth Drive) in the eastbound and westbound lanes daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Tree removals. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 625 (Goose Pond Road) and Powell Mountain Road in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Resurfacing. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) and Little Edge Farm Road in the eastbound lanes daily through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Traffic engineering. Expect shoulder closures between Route 652 (Sassafras Lane) and Stoneridge Drive in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 633 (Amicus Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 623 (Swift Run Road) and Route 617 (Dunnes Shop Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Rockbridge County

Interstate 81

*NEW* Mile marker 175 to 205, northbound – Right shoulder closures at various locations for ditch cleaning operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 11 Business (North Main Street, Lexington) – Flagger traffic control between Massie Street and Hook Lane for utility work, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 27. Traffic restrictions are for pedestrian-access improvement project with scheduled completion in August 2025.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Rockingham County

Interstate 81

*NEW* Mile marker 237 to 264 , northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for vegetation control, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for vegetation control, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. *NEW* Mile marker 237 to 241 , northbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

, northbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. *UPDATE* Mile marker 237 to 238 , northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures southbound for installation of concrete barriers, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Friday nights. Overnight single lane closures northbound for pavement marking work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday nights. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing lanes.

, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures southbound for installation of concrete barriers, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Friday nights. Overnight single lane closures northbound for pavement marking work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday nights. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing lanes. Exit 240 , northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures along ramps to and from Route 257 for construction of additional turn lanes, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through July 1.

, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures along ramps to and from Route 257 for construction of additional turn lanes, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through July 1. Mile marker 242 to 248, northbound and southbound – Occasional overnight ramp and lane closures as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Shoulder closures in place 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge and interchange projectwith completion expected in fall 2026.

*NEW* Route 11 (North Valley Pike) – Overnight northbound and southbound mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Harrisonburg city limits and Shenandoah County line, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday and Monday nights.

*NEW* Business Route 33 (Old Spotswood Trail) – Flagger traffic control near Route 635 (River Road) intersection for inspection of bridge over South Fork Shenandoah River, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Flagger traffic control between Laurel Woods Lane and Switzer Lake Road/Skidmore Fork for paving, line-painting and guardrail work related to road widening and curve improvements, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through May 20.

*UPDATE* Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Eastbound and westbound traffic shifts beginning Wednesday. Single-lane traffic between MLK Jr. Way and I-81 interchange. Two lanes in each direction between I-81 interchange and Linda Lane/Burgess Road. Shoulder closures 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement with expected completion in September 2026.

*NEW* Route 42 (Harpine Highway) – Overnight northbound and southbound alternating mobile lane closures between Harrisonburg city limits and Shenandoah County line for pavement marking, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

*NEW* Route 211 (New Market Road) – Overnight eastbound and westbound mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Route 42 (South Main Street, Timberville) and Shenandoah County line, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday night.

Route 253 (Port Republic Road) – Flagger and pilot-truck traffic control between Route 276 (Cross Keys Road) and Route 672 (Latimer Road/Pineville Road) for paving operations, 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. through May 9.

Route 253 (Port Republic Road) – Temporary traffic signal between Route 1601 (New Haven Road) and Route 1605 (Water Street) for maintenance to North River bridge, 24/7 through June 30. Vehicle width restriction 11 feet.

*NEW* Route 259 (Mayland Road/Brocks Gap Road) – Overnight northbound and southbound mobile lane closures for pavement marking between I-81 interchange and, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday nights.

*NEW* Route 276 (Cross Keys Road) – Flagger traffic control at Augusta County line for inspection of bridge over North River, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday.

UPDATE* Route 602 (East Point Road) – Flagger traffic control near Shenandoah County line for inspection of bridge over South Fork Shenandoah River, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Route 640 (Model Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 980 (Honeysuckle Road) and Route 639 (Nicholson Road), through April 30. Follow posted detour. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacement.

*NEW* Route 679 (Pleasant Valley Road) – Flagger and pilot truck traffic control between Route 704 (Cecil Wampler Road) and Harrisonburg city limits for paving operations, 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. April 30 – May 9.

Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between I-81 interchange and Route 867 (North River Road) for road widening project, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through July 1.

Route 800 (McCauley Drive, Timberville) –Flagger traffic control between Route 42 (South Main Street/Timber Way) and Fourth Avenue for sidewalk construction, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through May 1.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.