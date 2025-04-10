VDOT provides egg-cellent timing with lifted lane closures for Easter travel

Spring is here and Easter is near. If traveling for the holiday weekend, spend time hunting for colorful, candy-filled eggs and not stuck in traffic.

Whether on spring break or driving to see family and friends, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) wants to help make everyone’s travels egg-cellent.

VDOT will suspend many highway work zones and lift most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia from noon on Friday, April 18 until noon on Tuesday, April 22.

While lane closures will be lifted in most locations, motorists may encounter semi-permanent work zones that remain in place during this time. Check VDOT’s Travel Advisories for the latest travel alerts in your area and around the state.

VDOT offers several resources to help plan travel ahead of time.

VDOT’s free mobile 511 app offers information about construction, traffic, incidents and congestion as well as access to traffic cameras, weather, electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and more. Use 511’s “speak ahead” option for hands-free and eyes-free audible traffic alerts for incidents and construction along your route. Traffic information is also available online or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.

Find directional schedules for the reversible I-95 and I-395 Express Lanes, and information for the I-495 Express Lanes are available online.

Travel to Virginia Beach — Peninsula traffic to Virginia Beach is encouraged to use the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT) as an alternative to the I-64 Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT) during construction. If traveling to Virginia Beach, take I-664 south to the MMMBT. Then take the Portsmouth/Norfolk exit (exit 15A) to I-264 east to Virginia Beach.

Travel to Outer Banks — Traffic to the North Carolina Outer Banks should use I-664 and the MMMBT as an alternative to the HRBT to save time during construction. From I-664 south, take I-64 west (exit 15, Chesapeake/Virginia Beach) to exit 291B (Chesapeake Expressway (Route 168)/Great Bridge/Nags Head). Continue south on Route 168 to the Outer Banks.

VDOT encourages drivers to remain safe on Virginia roads:

Buckle up every time and ensure passengers and car seats are secured.

Be patient and follow the posted speed limit, and consider leaving early to allow extra time to reach your destination.

Stay alert when traveling through work zones.

Put your phone down and don’t drive distracted.

Identify rest areas in advance and take a break to avoid drowsy driving.

Use caution as more pedestrians and cyclists are outdoors taking advantage of warm weather.

Obey the “Move Over” law, requiring motorists to move over one lane, if possible, for all vehicles with flashing lights, flares, or warning signs stopped on the side of the road. If drivers are unable to move over, they should reduce their speed and use caution.

For questions or to report hazardous road conditions, contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center online or call 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).