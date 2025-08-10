VDOT has updated its schedule of road work for Augusta County, Rockbridge County and Rockingham County for the coming week.

Augusta County

Interstate 64

*NEW* Mile marker 97 to 87, westbound – Overnight single lane closures for pavement marking, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights (August 8-9).

Interstate 81

Mile marker 218 to 221 , northbound – Overnight single lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. on nights through October 16.

, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. on nights through October 16. *NEW* Mile marker 220 to 223 , northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures at various locations for bridge inspections, 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday night (August 17).

, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures at various locations for bridge inspections, 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday night (August 17). *UPDATE* Mile marker 220 to 222 , northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for paving, barrier wall removal, and guardrail installation, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of September 1. Shoulder closures in both directions 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 southbound auxiliary lane Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour.

, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for paving, barrier wall removal, and guardrail installation, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of September 1. Shoulder closures in both directions 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 southbound auxiliary lane Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour. Mile marker 221 to 227 , northbound and southbound – Single-lane traffic on southbound I-81 ramp to I-64 eastbound at exit 221 through November 2025. Northbound and southbound shoulder closures 24/7 through spring 2026. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening project. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour.

, northbound and southbound – Single-lane traffic on southbound I-81 ramp to I-64 eastbound at exit 221 through November 2025. Northbound and southbound shoulder closures 24/7 through spring 2026. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening project. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour. Mile marker 226 to 230 , northbound and southbound – Overnight single-lane closures from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. and daytime shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for bridge painting. Estimated completion August 31.

, northbound and southbound – Overnight single-lane closures from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. and daytime shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for bridge painting. Estimated completion August 31. Mile marker 234 to 237 , northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures for bridge work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Friday night. Weekend work hours vary. Left shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing lanes.

, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures for bridge work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Friday night. Weekend work hours vary. Left shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing lanes. *UPDATE* Mile marker 235 to 237, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for bridge maintenance, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night.

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound and southbound single lane closures between Route 781 (Bald Rock Road/Mill Race Road) and Route 1930 (Rolla Mill Road) for painting of bridge over Middle River, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through September 30.

Route 250 (Broad Street, Waynesboro) – Eastbound and westbound overnight single mobile lane closures between Route 340 (Rosser Avenue) and East Main Street for pothole patching, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday night.

*NEW* Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 772 (Sulfur Pump Road) and Route 865 (Rockfish Road) for painting of bridge over Middle River, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through September 30.

*NEW* Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Eastbound and westbound left shoulder closures between I-81 interchange and Route 11 (Lee Highway) interchange for utility work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Rockbridge County

Interstate 64

*NEW* Mile marker 44 to 49, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Interstate 81

Mile marker 188 to 197 , northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday to Thursday nights through September 4.

, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday to Thursday nights through September 4. Mile marker 200 to 205, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for environmental survey work, 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 609 (Red Mill Road) and Route 737 (Dog Town Loop) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August 29.

*UPDATE* Route 39 (Maury River Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 11 (North Lee Highway) and Route 252 (Brownsburg Turnpike) for ditch cleaning operations, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday.

*NEW* Route 130 (Rockbridge Road) – Flagger traffic control between 8th Street (town of Glasgow) and Route 501 (Glasgow Highway) for fiber installation, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through August 31.

Route 604 (Gibbs Run Road) – Closed August 4 to September 4 between Route 720 (Spring Run Lane) and Augusta County line for replacement of bridge over Poor Creek tributary. Follow posted detour.

*NEW* Route 608 (Forge Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 680 (Falling Spring Road) and Route 679 (Lone Jack Road) for fiber installation, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through August 31.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Rockingham County

Interstate 81

Mile marker 237 to 238 , northbound and southbound – Left shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing lanes.

, northbound and southbound – Left shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing lanes. *UPDATE* Mile marker 238 to 240 , northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for North River bridges maintenance, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through August 28.

, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for North River bridges maintenance, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through August 28. Mile marker 242 to 248 , northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures as needed for removal of Route 33 bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Slow roll operations as needed, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Right turns only from northbound I-81 off-ramp onto eastbound Route 33 through mid-August. Shoulder closures 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge and interchange projectwith completion expected in fall 2026.

, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures as needed for removal of Route 33 bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Slow roll operations as needed, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Right turns only from northbound I-81 off-ramp onto eastbound Route 33 through mid-August. Shoulder closures 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge and interchange projectwith completion expected in fall 2026. *NEW* Mile marker 243 to 244 , northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for bridge inspections, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights.

, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for bridge inspections, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights. *NEW* Mile marker 251 to 252 , northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for bridge inspection, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday night.

, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for bridge inspection, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday night. *UPDATE* Mile marker 261 to 264, northbound – Overnight left shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Thursday night. Daytime right shoulder closures, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Northbound and southbound overnight single lane closures between I-81 interchange and Route 963 (Windy Knoll Drive) for utility work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound single lane closures between Shenandoah River South Fork bridges and Route 634 (Sapling Ridge Road) for milling and paving operations, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Single-lane traffic as needed between MLK Jr. Way and Linda Lane/Burgess Road. Be alert for travel-lane shifts. Shoulder closures 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement with expected completion in September 2026.

Route 620 (Mountain Valley Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 722 (Armentrout Path) and Route 811 (Fridleys Gap Road) for replacement of bridge over Mountain Run, through September 11. Follow posted detour.

Route 644 (Resort Drive) – Closed between Silverstone Lane and Woodstone Drive for paving operations and turn-lane construction, through about October 31. Follow posted detour.

*UPDATE* Route 750 (Nazarene Church Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 613 (Spring Creek Road) and Route 755 (Windy Cove Road) for pipe replacement. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion August 20.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.