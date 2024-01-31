VDOE needs partners for summer 2024 children’s food program, training included

Last summer, the Commonwealth’s Summer Food Service Program served nearly 3 million meals to children eligible for free and reduced-price meals.

The Virginia Department of Education-Office of School and Community Nutrition Programs seeks partners to participate this summer to ensure children have access to nutritious meals when school is not in session.

The SFSP Program is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered by the VDOE Office of School and Community Nutrition Programs. Opportunities exist for organizations to combine a meal program with another activity in communities where at least 50 percent of the children are eligible for free and reduced-price meals.

Approved organizations are reimbursed for meals served and associated administrative costs. All participating organizations receive training and technical assistance from the VDOE-SNP.

The Program can operate at schools, public housing centers, community centers, playgrounds, camps, parks and churches. Organizations that qualify to participate include public and private schools, local governments, public and nonprofit private residential summer camps, and faith-based and community-based non-profit organizations.

Organizations in areas designated as rural by the U.S. Department of Agriculture may be eligible to serve multiple days’ worth of take-home meals at once.

Approximately 125 summer meals partner organizations served nearly 3 million meals to Virginia’s children between June and August of 2023.

Information for organizations interested in applying to participate in the Program, including application deadlines, is available on the VDOE website.