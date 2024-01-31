Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home VDOE needs partners for summer 2024 children’s food program, training included
Community, Schools, Virginia

VDOE needs partners for summer 2024 children’s food program, training included

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
school lunch
(© Monkey Business – stock.adobe.com)

Last summer, the Commonwealth’s Summer Food Service Program served nearly 3 million meals to children eligible for free and reduced-price meals.

The Virginia Department of Education-Office of School and Community Nutrition Programs seeks partners to participate this summer to ensure children have access to nutritious meals when school is not in session.

The SFSP Program is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered by the VDOE Office of School and Community Nutrition Programs. Opportunities exist for organizations to combine a meal program with another activity in communities where at least 50 percent of the children are eligible for free and reduced-price meals.

Approved organizations are reimbursed for meals served and associated administrative costs. All participating organizations receive training and technical assistance from the VDOE-SNP.

The Program can operate at schools, public housing centers, community centers, playgrounds, camps, parks and churches. Organizations that qualify to participate include public and private schools, local governments, public and nonprofit private residential summer camps, and faith-based and community-based non-profit organizations.

Organizations in areas designated as rural by the U.S. Department of Agriculture may be eligible to serve multiple days’ worth of take-home meals at once.

Approximately 125 summer meals partner organizations served nearly 3 million meals to Virginia’s children between June and August of 2023.

Information for organizations interested in applying to participate in the Program, including application deadlines, is available on the VDOE website.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Investigation looks at inmate contraband, preferential treatment at detention center
2 Update: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office IDs suspect in check fraud, mail theft
3 Cline, Good, Youngkin, Trump don’t actually want to solve their fake ‘border crisis’
4 Notebook: Tony Bennett on win at Louisville, lineup adjustments, Saturdays on the road
5 New rule by Biden administration takes effect March 11, challenges worker definition in U.S.

Latest News

alzheimers
Health, Virginia

Researchers’ discovery of connection between dementia, liver health may create new treatment

Rebecca Barnabi
police
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Chesapeake motorcyclist dead, passenger in critical condition after crash in Virginia Beach

Crystal Graham

A 26-year-old man is dead following a two-vehicle crash on Friday involving a motorcycle in Virginia Beach.

theo von return of the rat
Arts & Culture, Local

Comedian Theo Von brings ‘Return of the Rat’ tour to JPJ on Thursday

Crystal Graham

Comedian Theo Von brings his “Return of the Rat” tour to John Paul John Arena on Thursday, Feb. 1.

joe biden donald trump
Politics, US & World

New poll: Biden leads Trump by six, but would trail Nikki Haley in head-to-head

Chris Graham
theater
Arts & Culture, Local

Theatre at Bridgewater College presents Glassheart Feb. 14-17

Crystal Graham
book ban
Local, Politics, Schools

Augusta County Second Amendment guy wants to protect schoolkids from … books?

Chris Graham
Economy, Politics, US & World

Legislation would create savings accounts for children at birth, under age 18

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status