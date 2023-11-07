VCU upset by McNeese State in season opener, 76-65

VCU, picked second in the preseason A-10 poll, was upset at home by McNeese State on Monday, losing the season opener by a 76-65 final.

Max Shulga had 22 points on 6-of-10 shooting from three for the Rams, and senior guard Zeb Jackson added 14 points and a career-high eight assists.

But McNeese State, picked second in the preseason Southland Conference poll, led most of the way, dominating in the paint – outscoring VCU 36-22 there – and committing just five turnovers on the night.

Shahada Wells led the Cowboys in scoring with 23 points.

Up next for VCU: the Rams will play host to Samford on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Stuart C. Siegel Center.

That game will be broadcast live on MASN and ESPN+.