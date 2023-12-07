Countries
Home VCU drops overtime heartbreaker to Memphis, 85-80: Third home loss of the season
Basketball, Sports

VCU drops overtime heartbreaker to Memphis, 85-80: Third home loss of the season

Chris Graham
Published date:
VCU Basketball
Logo: VCU Athletics

VCU lost another game in the Siegel Center, its third home loss of the season, on Wednesday, an 85-80 OT setback to Memphis.

The Rams (4-5) trailed 69-67 in the closing moments of regulation, but Max Shulga buried a three-pointer to push VCU in front, 70-69, with 1:06 left. A bucket by Jahvon Quinerly supplied Memphis (6-2) with a brief 71-70 lead, but a putback by Lawal provided the Rams with a 72-71 advantage with 29 ticks on the clock.

Malcolm Dandridge drew a foul underneath on the Tigers’ next possession and knocked down one of two free throws with 20 seconds left to send the game to overtime.

In the extra period, Quinerly hit a pair of free throws with 1:25 left in overtime to give the Tigers a 79-77 lead. On Memphis’ next possession, Nick Jourdain converted a driving layup with 52 ticks on the clock to push Memphis’ edge to 81-78.

Moments later, the Rams got one final chance to force double overtime. Following a layup by sophomore forward Christian Fermin that pulled the Rams within 83-80, VCU drew an offensive foul with 20 seconds remaining. But VCU’s contested three-point attempt in the waning seconds caromed off the rim. Jones added a pair of free throws to provide the final margin.

Tobi Lawal scored a career-high 16 points on 8-of-11 shooting and had right rebounds in 20 minutes off the bench for VCU.

Shulga scored 14 and had a team-high five assists.

Fats Billups III had 13 points and knocked down a pair of three-pointers for the Black and Gold.

Zeb Jackson and Jason Nelson kicked in 11 and 10 points, respectively.

David Jones scored a game-high 23 points to lead Memphis.

