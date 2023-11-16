VCU breaks open tight game with Radford with suffocating D in 73-50 win

VCU held Radford to 4-of-22 shooting in the second half on the way to a 73-50 win at the Siegel Center on Wednesday night.

The Rams (2-1) and Highlanders (2-2) were tied at 33-33 at the half. A 15-0 VCU run over a nine-minute stretch broke the game open.

VCU has now won two straight since a Nov. 6 season-opening home loss to McNeese State.

Jason Nelson led the way for the Rams with 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field, including 4-of-5 shooting from three.

Zeb Jackson had 17 points, five assists, four rebounds and a pair of steals for VCU, which also got a double-double from Tobi Lawal, who had 12 points and 10 boards.

VCU will return to the Siegel Center on Saturday when it hosts Seattle at 7 p.m. on MASN and ESPN+.