Vandal destroys glass windows and doors at King Family Vineyards in Crozet

Numerous glass windows and doors were destroyed at King Family Vineyards in Crozet on Friday night sometime between midnight and 2 a.m.

The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating the incident at the 6550 Roseland Farm address.

King Family Vineyards posted a community alert on their social media this afternoon.

“We’re heartbroken to report an act of egregious vandalism at King Family Vineyards … the unthinkable acts has not only left physical damage but had emotionally shaken our family and team. We never imagined such a crime would strike so close to home.

“Standing true to our principles here at King Family Vineyards, we know community has strength in numbers – now more than ever, we need your help. We’re seeking any clues or information related to this incident.”

A $10,000 reward is being offered to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

The vineyard is asking neighbors within one mile to check their video cameras for any possible leads.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact ACPD at (434) 296-5807.