Home Vandal destroys glass windows and doors at King Family Vineyards in Crozet
Local, Police

Vandal destroys glass windows and doors at King Family Vineyards in Crozet

Crystal Graham
Published date:
king family vineyard vandalism
Image courtesy King Family Vineyards
Numerous glass windows and doors were destroyed at King Family Vineyards in Crozet on Friday night sometime between midnight and 2 a.m.

The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating the incident at the 6550 Roseland Farm address.

King Family Vineyards posted a community alert on their social media this afternoon.

“We’re heartbroken to report an act of egregious vandalism at King Family Vineyards … the unthinkable acts has not only left physical damage but had emotionally shaken our family and team. We never imagined such a crime would strike so close to home.

“Standing true to our principles here at King Family Vineyards, we know community has strength in numbers – now more than ever, we need your help. We’re seeking any clues or information related to this incident.”

A $10,000 reward is being offered to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

The vineyard is asking neighbors within one mile to check their video cameras for any possible leads.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact ACPD at (434) 296-5807.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

