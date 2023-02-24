Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news uva unc preview both teams need a win but north carolina really needs one
Sports

UVA-UNC preview: Both teams need a win, but North Carolina really needs one

Chris Graham
Published:
isaac mckneely
Photo: UVA Athletics

North Carolina is 17-11 overall, 9-8 in the ACC, 47 in the NET, and maybe most importantly, 0-9 in Quad 1 games.

Virginia needs a win in Chapel Hill on Saturday (6 p.m. ET, ESPN) to keep connected in the ACC regular-season title race.

North Carolina needs a win to keep its tenuous NCAA Tournament hopes alive.

The Tar Heels were the preseason #1 after their surprise run to the national title game last spring, and didn’t have a lot in the way of roster changes to make you think that they’d have any reason for any kind of falloff.

Which makes how the 2022-2023 season has gone for second-year coach Hubert Davis all the more vexing.

He still has Armando Bacot (17.3 ppg, 11.1 rebs/g, 55.8% FG) putting up double-doubles most nights, and guard Caleb Love (17.1 ppg, 39.0% FG, 31.2% 3FG) putting up, well, a lot of shots (Love averages 15.2 attempts per game).

What’s missing from last year is 6’9” stretch four Brady Manek, who did a little bit of everything – scoring 15.1 points per game, pulling down 6.1 rebounds per game, shooting 49.3 percent from the field and 40.3 percent from three.

The thought was that 6’10” stretch four Pete Nance, like Manek a grad transfer, Nance coming off a four-year run at Northwestern, where he averaged 14.6 points and 6.5 boards a game a year ago, would be this year’s Manek.

That has not been the case. Nance is averaging 9.7 points and 6.1 rebounds, and his shooting from the field (41.3 percent this year, 49.7 percent a year ago) and from three (28.2 percent this year, 45.2 percent a year ago) has been nowhere near what was expected.

With nobody really a consistent threat from the perimeter, Carolina is shooting just 29.9 percent (!!!!) as a team from three-point range this season, after hitting on 35.8 percent from long-range a year ago.

The best shooter from three among the rotation guys is little-used 6’5” sophomore D’Marco Dunn, who is scoring a modest 2.8 points in 10.6 minutes per game, and is shooting an even more modest 33.3 percent from three.

Seriously, that’s as good as it gets.

You can see why this team is struggling from those numbers.

Carolina does come in off a win, a 63-59 grinder at Notre Dame from Wednesday, just the Heels’ second win in their last seven games.

Projections

  • EvanMiya: North Carolina 68-65, 61.1% win probability
  • KenPom: North Carolina 68-65, 58% win probability
  • BartTorvik: North Carolina 66-64, 58% win probability
  • ESPN BPI: North Carolina +1.2, 55.1% win probability

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

1 Parents raise issue with SDHS girls basketball coach’s Three Percenters tattoo
2 Waynesboro family goes public with frustration over lack of progress in sexual assault case
3 Staunton doesn’t seem to be following up on promise to review whistleblower complaint
4 Waynesboro mayor rebukes Jim Wood on ‘Pete Buttplug’ slur: ‘No place in our City’
5 Evicted again: Police assisting B Street landowner with ‘trespass enforcement’ of homeless

Latest News

terry heffernan
Sports

Terry Heffernan wanted to be at Virginia; Adam Mims is just wearing a different hat 

Scott German
uva rotunda
Local

‘Wokeness’ critic on UVA Board of Visitors had odd problem with UVA Strong signs

Chris Graham

The self-styled “Wokeness” fighter appointed to the UVA Board of Visitors by Gov. Glenn Youngkin affixed his attention, for some reason, to UVA Strong signs on the doors of Lawn residents honoring three slain football student-athletes.

Local

Harrisonburg organic poultry facility awarded $3.6 million in federal funds

Rebecca Barnabi

Shenandoah Valley Organic LLC of Harrisonburg will receive $3.6 million in federal funding to expand its organic chicken processing facility.

odu athletics
Sports

Return match with Virginia Tech, home tilt with Wake Forest highlight ODU football schedule

Chris Graham
court law
Virginia

Newport News police veteran sentenced to 25 years in child pornography case

Chris Graham
Virginia

Safety first: Sentara Healthcare implements new visitor badging system

Rebecca Barnabi
wine and cheese
Culture

Delfosse Vineyards and Winery wine awarded 2023 Virginia Governor’s Cup®

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy