UVA Softball: Jade Hylton sets new program record for homers in ‘Hoos win

Jade Hylton digs the longball. The UVA Softball senior went deep twice on Sunday, her 36th and 37th as a Cavalier, to set a new program record, powering Virginia to a 10-2, five-inning win over Syracuse on Sunday.

UVA (30-13, 11-7 ACC) was dominant in the weekend sweep of Syracuse (22-19, 3-15 ACC), sweeping a Saturday doubleheader with 5-0 and 10-0 wins, ahead of the Sunday rout.

“We came out ready to attack, very clear in our plan and got swings off on the pitches we were looking for early. Our pitching staff was trying a couple of different things and they did a great job of being ready out of the bullpen. I’m really proud of the effort overall,” coach Joanna Hardin said.

Hylton, a 5’5” junior from Martinsville, already has 13 homers this season, after putting up 10 in her freshman season in 2023, and 14 in 2024, as Virginia played its way to an NCAA Tournament berth.

This season, Hylton is slashing .364/.469/.788 with the 13 homers, 38 RBIs and an OPS of 1.257.