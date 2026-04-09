Home UVA Softball: #17 ‘Hoos get back on track with 5-4 win over Louisiana
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UVA Softball: #17 ‘Hoos get back on track with 5-4 win over Louisiana

Chris Graham
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UVA Softball
Photo: UVA Athletics

#17 Virginia snapped its three-game losing streak with a 5-4 win over Louisiana on Wednesday at Palmer Park.

Catcher Reagan Hickey had a three-RBI night, including the go-ahead RBI on a sac fly in the bottom of the sixth for the ’Hoos (32-6, 9-5 ACC).

Jade Hylton hit a two-run homer in the fifth – her sixth of the season, and 49th of her career.

Eden Bigham (11-1) picked up the win in relief, working 3.0 innings and allowing two runs – one of them earned – on five hits with a walk and two strikeouts.

“I like that it was back and forth,” UVA coach Joanna Hardin said. “There’s a lot of good things from tonight’s game. It was tough and that’s what it’s going to take. It was a great team win. We will keep moving forward and fighting through to finish strong.”

Up next: Virginia continues to play at home this weekend, hosting #11 Virginia Tech (34-5, 9-3 ACC) in the Commonwealth Clash at Palmer Park.

Game 1 of the three-game series is set for 6 p.m. on Friday, with Game 2 at 2 p.m. on Saturday, and the finale at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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