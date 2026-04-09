#17 Virginia snapped its three-game losing streak with a 5-4 win over Louisiana on Wednesday at Palmer Park.

Catcher Reagan Hickey had a three-RBI night, including the go-ahead RBI on a sac fly in the bottom of the sixth for the ’Hoos (32-6, 9-5 ACC).

Jade Hylton hit a two-run homer in the fifth – her sixth of the season, and 49th of her career.

Eden Bigham (11-1) picked up the win in relief, working 3.0 innings and allowing two runs – one of them earned – on five hits with a walk and two strikeouts.

“I like that it was back and forth,” UVA coach Joanna Hardin said. “There’s a lot of good things from tonight’s game. It was tough and that’s what it’s going to take. It was a great team win. We will keep moving forward and fighting through to finish strong.”

Up next: Virginia continues to play at home this weekend, hosting #11 Virginia Tech (34-5, 9-3 ACC) in the Commonwealth Clash at Palmer Park.

Game 1 of the three-game series is set for 6 p.m. on Friday, with Game 2 at 2 p.m. on Saturday, and the finale at 4 p.m. on Sunday.