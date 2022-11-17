Menu
news uva schedules memorial service for mass shooting victims on saturday at jpj
Sports

UVA schedules memorial service for mass shooting victims on Saturday at JPJ

Chris Graham
Published:
uva football tragedy
(Background photo © David Matthew Lyons – stock.adobe.com/Player images courtesy UVA Athletics website)

The University of Virginia has scheduled a memorial service to honor the lives of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry, three football student-athletes murdered in a mass shooting on Grounds on Sunday, as well as the two students injured in the shooting, Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan.

The service will be held on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in John Paul Jones Arena.

The event is open to all, with doors to JPJ opening at 2 p.m. Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

The event will be live-streamed at www.virginia.edu, as well as being broadcast live on the ACC Network.

A live broadcast of the ceremony will also be shown at Mount Zion First African Baptist Church located at 105 Lankford Ave. Doors will open at 2 p.m.

Overflow seating will be available at Klöckner Stadium (dress appropriately, since seating is outside) and in Old Cabell Hall Auditorium.

These venues will also open at 2 p.m.

The clear bag policy will be in effect at all three locations, and all guests will be screened. Walk-through and hand-held metal detectors will be the primary means of screening.

For more information about the policy, please click here.

Parking will be available in the John Paul Jones Arena parking lot and garage, the West Lot (across the street from the arena), the Emmet/Ivy Parking Garage (a 10-minute walk to the arena), and the Scott Stadium parking lots.

The University Transit Service will operate its normal fare-free weekend routes throughout Grounds. The arena is served by the Gold Line and Silver Line.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

