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UVA Lacrosse: ‘Hoos notch first regular-season win over Duke since 2004

Chris Graham
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lacrosse
Photo: © Augustas Cetkauskas/stock.adobe.com

The last time UVA men’s lacrosse beat a Duke team in the regular season was a couple of months after Mark Zuckerberg, Eduardo Saverin, Andrew McCollum, Dustin Moskovitz and Chris Hughes launched a website they called TheFacebook.

YouTube was a year away, Twitter, two years.

Been awhile, is the point.

Virginia, on Saturday, rallied from a 6-5 halftime deficit with a huge second half, in a 14-10 win over the Dookies in Durham.

It was the fourth win in a row for UVA (7-4, 2-0 ACC), which had limped out to a 3-4 start that included one-goal losses to Johns Hopkins and Maryland and a road loss at this week’s #1, Richmond.

On Saturday, the ‘’Hoos got another strong performance in net from goaltender Jake Marek (6-3), who recorded 13 saves – his fourth consecutive game with at least 10.

On offense, the Cavaliers were led by Joey Terenzi (3g, 2a), who finished with a career-high five points and recorded his first career hat trick after scoring the game’s final goal into an empty net with under a minute to play.

Freshman attackman Brendan Millon (1g, 4a) also tied for a game-high five points, senior attackman Ryan Colsey (3g, 1a) contributed four points, and Truitt Sunderland found the back of the net on four of his five shots.

Up next

Virginia plays its second and final ACC road game of the 2026 season at #3 Syracuse (9-3, 1-1 ACC) next Saturday.

Opening faceoff from the JMA Wireless Dome is scheduled for 4 p.m. on ESPNU.

‘Cuse fell 14-9 at #2 North Carolina (10-1, 1-0 ACC) Saturday afternoon. The loss snapped Cuse’s seven-game winning streak, which was the fourth-longest among all Division I teams entering Saturday.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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