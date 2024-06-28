Countries
Home UVA hoops alum Trey Murphy III named to 2024 USA Basketball Men’s Select Team
Sports

UVA hoops alum Trey Murphy III named to 2024 USA Basketball Men’s Select Team

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva kihei clark trey murphy wake
Photo: Mike Ingalls/AFP

UVA Basketball alum Trey Murphy III was named to the 2024 USA Basketball Men’s Select Team that will train with the USA Basketball Men’s National Team as the national team prepares for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

One other name of note was named to the Select Team: incoming Duke freshman Cooper Flagg, the only college player on the roster.

The roster features 2024 NBA champion Peyton Pritchard, 10 former first-round draft picks, seven players who were named to the NBA All-Rookie First or Second Team, and Jalen Suggs, who was named to the 2024 NBA All-Defensive Team.

Murphy is one of five players returning from the 2023 Select Team – along with Pritchard, Jalen Duren, Langston Galloway and Keegan Murray.

Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley will serve as head coach of the USA Select Team and will be joined by assistants Jim Boylen (Indiana Pacers) and Matt Painter (Purdue).

“As a former member of the USA Select Team, I know how important and fun this opportunity is for each of these players,” said Grant Hill, USA Basketball Men’s National Team managing director. “There is a tremendous amount of talent on this Select squad with the significant job of helping the 2024 USA Men’s National Team as they begin their journey to the Olympics. Each of these athletes will play a role in our preparation as we also develop the national team pipeline for the future.”

