Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsuva hires towson coach sonia lamonica to head up womens lacrosse program
Sports

UVA hires Towson coach Sonia LaMonica to head up women’s lacrosse program

Chris Graham
Published date:
sonia lamonica
Photo: UVA Athletics

Virginia, on Wednesday, named Sonia LaMonica, most recently the head coach at Towson, to lead the school’s women’s lacrosse program.

LaMonica, a 2003 Maryland grad, was 139-91 in 14 seasons at Towson, leading that program to four CAA titles and seven NCAA Tournament appearances.

“I’m excited and deeply humbled to be appointed as the head women’s lacrosse coach for the University of Virginia,” LaMonica said. “I would like to thank President Jim Ryan, Athletics Director Carla Williams and Deputy Athletics Director Steve Pritzker for this incredible opportunity and for their support throughout this process. It is abundantly evident that our vision and aspirations for the UVA women’s lacrosse program are in alignment. Moreover, the University’s outstanding reputation, incredible alumni support, and the solid groundwork already established provide an ideal environment to transform those aspirations into reality.”

LaMonica, a native of Darlington, South Australia, will replace Julie Myers, who stepped down last month after her teams posted a cumulative 349-151 record in her 28 seasons.

“It is an absolute honor to follow in the footsteps of a legend,” LaMonica said. “Julie Myers’ dedication and love for this program has been unwavering and a source of inspiration. Joining the esteemed Virginia athletics family, as well as embracing the vibrant Charlottesville community, represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I am eagerly anticipating the chance to work with these extraordinary student-athletes and further cultivate and solidify a winning culture at this wonderful, dynamic university. Go Hoos.”

LaMonica was named the CAA Coach of the Year five times, and her Towson teams finished first or second in the CAA in 10 of her 14 seasons at the helm and made nine CAA tournament championship game appearances, including six straight.

Towson finished .500 or better in 12 of the 14 seasons she oversaw the program, with one of the two being cut short due to the pandemic.

LaMonica is also the head coach of the Women’s Professional Lacrosse League’s Baltimore Brave. LaMonica led the Brave to the league championship in 2019 and guided the team to the title game in the inaugural season a year earlier.

In addition to her success as a coach, LaMonica is a member of the Australian National Team. She helped Australia win the gold medal at the 2005 World Cup Championship and a silver medal at the 2009 World Cup Championship. In the summer of 2013, LaMonica played a key role in helping Australia earn a bronze medal at the World Cup Championship in Canada.

“Coach LaMonica is a fearless competitor who had a dominant career as a player at Maryland and as the head coach at Towson,” UVA Director of Athletics Williams said. “She’ll hit the ground running here at UVA. Her teams are tough, skilled and disciplined and Towson has competed with the best in women’s lacrosse throughout her career. She is a wonderful person, coach and role model and she will be an amazing addition to our department and coaching roster. We are excited about the future of UVA Women’s Lacrosse as we welcome Coach LaMonica and her family to Charlottesville.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Virginia state trooper suffers serious injuries after being struck on Interstate 81
2 Environmental groups continue to fight Mountain Valley Pipeline: ‘Too dangerous not to’
3 Not-so-wild Baltimore Orioles trade idea: A package of prospects for Juan Soto
4 Virginia gets commitment from four-star Christian Bliss: Suddenly crowded at point guard
5 Page County man arrested, charged in connection to June 29 fire at Gabe’s Department Store

Latest News

podcast
Sports

Podcast: NASCAR battles the raindrops, has successful street debut in Chicago

Rod Mullins
Mountain Valley Pipeline
Politics, Virginia

Virginia lawmakers call Mountain Valley Pipeline provision ‘plainly contrary to the public interest’

Rebecca Barnabi

An amicus brief was submitted today by five members of Congress in support of a lawsuit to prevent the automatic approval of the MVP.

missing
Virginia

Vinton Police searching for missing 13-year-old last seen on Tuesday

Chris Graham

The Vinton Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old.

forest
U.S. + World

‘Americans love our forests’: Comment period receives 330K responses for conservation

Rebecca Barnabi
prison jail
Columns + Op/Eds, Politics

Throw them all in jail, and then throw away the key

Chris Graham
Local

First opioid abatement grants in Virginia awarded to Albemarle County

Rebecca Barnabi
tony elliott
Sports

Where do we realistically put the over/under for UVA Football going into 2023?

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy