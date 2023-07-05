UVA hires Towson coach Sonia LaMonica to head up women’s lacrosse program

Virginia, on Wednesday, named Sonia LaMonica, most recently the head coach at Towson, to lead the school’s women’s lacrosse program.

LaMonica, a 2003 Maryland grad, was 139-91 in 14 seasons at Towson, leading that program to four CAA titles and seven NCAA Tournament appearances.

“I’m excited and deeply humbled to be appointed as the head women’s lacrosse coach for the University of Virginia,” LaMonica said. “I would like to thank President Jim Ryan, Athletics Director Carla Williams and Deputy Athletics Director Steve Pritzker for this incredible opportunity and for their support throughout this process. It is abundantly evident that our vision and aspirations for the UVA women’s lacrosse program are in alignment. Moreover, the University’s outstanding reputation, incredible alumni support, and the solid groundwork already established provide an ideal environment to transform those aspirations into reality.”

LaMonica, a native of Darlington, South Australia, will replace Julie Myers, who stepped down last month after her teams posted a cumulative 349-151 record in her 28 seasons.

“It is an absolute honor to follow in the footsteps of a legend,” LaMonica said. “Julie Myers’ dedication and love for this program has been unwavering and a source of inspiration. Joining the esteemed Virginia athletics family, as well as embracing the vibrant Charlottesville community, represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I am eagerly anticipating the chance to work with these extraordinary student-athletes and further cultivate and solidify a winning culture at this wonderful, dynamic university. Go Hoos.”

LaMonica was named the CAA Coach of the Year five times, and her Towson teams finished first or second in the CAA in 10 of her 14 seasons at the helm and made nine CAA tournament championship game appearances, including six straight.

Towson finished .500 or better in 12 of the 14 seasons she oversaw the program, with one of the two being cut short due to the pandemic.

LaMonica is also the head coach of the Women’s Professional Lacrosse League’s Baltimore Brave. LaMonica led the Brave to the league championship in 2019 and guided the team to the title game in the inaugural season a year earlier.

In addition to her success as a coach, LaMonica is a member of the Australian National Team. She helped Australia win the gold medal at the 2005 World Cup Championship and a silver medal at the 2009 World Cup Championship. In the summer of 2013, LaMonica played a key role in helping Australia earn a bronze medal at the World Cup Championship in Canada.

“Coach LaMonica is a fearless competitor who had a dominant career as a player at Maryland and as the head coach at Towson,” UVA Director of Athletics Williams said. “She’ll hit the ground running here at UVA. Her teams are tough, skilled and disciplined and Towson has competed with the best in women’s lacrosse throughout her career. She is a wonderful person, coach and role model and she will be an amazing addition to our department and coaching roster. We are excited about the future of UVA Women’s Lacrosse as we welcome Coach LaMonica and her family to Charlottesville.”