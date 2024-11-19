Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home UVA Football: The role of the future in the late-season QB decision
Football

UVA Football: The role of the future in the late-season QB decision

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva football anthony colandrea qb
Photo: Mike Ingalls/AFP

How much of UVA Football coach Tony Elliott’s waffling over his starting QB about the reality that Anthony Colandrea is a sophomore, and Tony Muskett is a grad senior?

The young guy has a future; the older guy doesn’t.

Has to be an issue, doesn’t it?

“To be honest with you, the future really hasn’t factored into the decisions that I’ve made this week. I’m really focusing on trying to figure out how to win Saturday for these seniors and find a way to go out to Blacksburg to win next week,” Elliott told reporters at his weekly press conference on Tuesday.

ICYMI

Elliott tried to minimize Colandrea’s truly awful day in the 35-14 loss at #6 Notre Dame – AC was 8-of-21 for 69 yards and three INTs before being lifted at halftime – as “a bad really three minutes in the second quarter,” but the issues with Colandrea date back a few weeks now.

Colandrea, in his last three outings, is 40-of-73 through the air for 368 yards, one TD and seven INTs, and he hasn’t completed 60 percent or better of his pass attempts since Virginia’s 43-24 win at Coastal Carolina way back in Week 4.

But even with his struggles, you’d still have to figure that Colandrea is the quarterback of the future, with two years of eligibility, and no real competition on the current UVA roster.

You’d also figure that Elliott, assuming he’s around for the 2025 season – and his hefty contract buyout would suggest that to be the case – will want to hit the transfer portal for one or two QBs to, at the least, provide depth in the quarterback room, and maybe be able to give Colandrea a run at the QB1 spot in the spring and into training camp.

But that thinking is still three weeks away – the 2024 transfer portal formally opens on Monday, Dec. 9.

Meaning, Elliott’s focus is properly placed in the here and now, on #12 SMU on Saturday, and the regular-season finale at Virginia Tech on Nov. 30.

“With the way college football is nowadays and the transfer portal and all of that, you’ll fry a bunch of brain cells trying to think about what it’s going to look like in the future,” Elliott said. “I believe if I’m fair and just, and which I believe that a decision and how we proceeded this week is fair, you know, based off of kind of the body of work and where we are, that’s really been the focus. Then once the season is over, we’ll focus more on the future.”

The focus needs to be on getting Colandrea fixed.

“I don’t want AC to be thinking about next year. I need him to kind of get back going,” Elliott said.

“Really, it’s been focusing on the right now and not necessarily thinking about the future, because, heck, I don’t know what the future is going to look like next year anyway. It’s going to change, but really just trying to do what I believe is fair.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Augusta County pursuit of wanted man ends in eight-vehicle crash, one seriously injured
2 Local United Way closure also ends free tax prep through Valley VITA
3 UVA, Virginia Tech set for prime-time clash on Nov. 30 on ACC Network
4 Shocker: Jason Miyares passes up run for governor, going for second term as AG instead
5 Virginia Housing grant to build 10 affordable homes by 2026 with 3D construction printer

Latest News

tv
U.S. & World News

Brothers behind 247TVStream under federal indictment: You probably know why

Chris Graham
prison jail
U.S. & World News

West Virginia: Two former corrections officers plead guilty in inmate death

Chris Graham

Two former corrections officers in West Virginia pleaded guilty for their roles in the assault that led to the death of a jail inmate.

donald trump
Politics

Beyer, Lieu introduce bill to mandate security clearances for Trump appointees

Chris Graham

Don Beyer and Ted Lieu have introduced legislation in Congress to reform the process by which security clearances are approved for political appointees in the Executive Office of the President.

soldiers salute
Politics

McClellan, Kiggins lead push for PFAS provisions in defense legislation

Rebecca Barnabi
graduation caps in air
Local News

Waynesboro: William Perry club activities; WHS renovations contractor announced

Rebecca Barnabi
anthony colandrea tony muskett uva football
Football

UVA Football: Elliott leaning toward Anthony Colandrea as starter at QB for SMU

Chris Graham
Local News

Commonwealth Clash: Smithfield donates 60K+ pounds of protein to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status