Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home UVA Football: Elliott leaning toward Anthony Colandrea as starter at QB for SMU
Football

UVA Football: Elliott leaning toward Anthony Colandrea as starter at QB for SMU

Chris Graham
Published date:
anthony colandrea tony muskett uva football
Photos: UVA Athletics

UVA Football coach Tony Elliott said Tuesday that he’s splitting the first-team reps between starting QB Anthony Colandrea and Colandrea’s backup, Tony Muskett, ahead of Virginia’s game with #12 SMU on Saturday.

“I want to see how AC is going to respond,” Elliott told reporters at his weekly press conference. “So far, the week has gone well. They both have taken reps with the first team and just been going about owning the game plan.”

Elliott indicated that “if we were to play today, obviously AC would run out there first. The week before he went up and won a road game and made some big plays in a Top 25 matchup. He’s put us in position to win a lot of football games.”

The coach made the issue for Colandrea, a sophomore who has started all 10 games in the 2024 season, “a bad really three minutes in the second quarter” of Virginia’s 35-14 loss at #6 Notre Dame last week, but it’s been more a bad three weeks.

Colandrea, in his last three outings, is 40-of-73 through the air for 368 yards, one TD and seven INTs.

Muskett was the opening week starter for Elliott in 2023, and made six starts last season, around shoulder and ankle injuries that gave Colandrea, then a true freshman, starts in the other six games.

The two battled for the QB1 spot through the summer and into the final week of training camp before Elliott settled on Colandrea as his guy.

Muskett, in three relief appearances in 2024, at the end of the blowout losses to Clemson, UNC and Notre Dame, is 23-of-34 passing for 347 yards, three TDs and no INTs.

“I think Tony has warranted more opportunity to prepare himself and to go compete for the job,” Elliott said. “So, we’re still looking at everything throughout the course of the week, but up to this point, it’s been good to see both of them go out and respond and do a good job getting the plan down.”

A reporter asked Elliott how far into the week he would feel comfortable going before naming a starter for SMU (Saturday, noon ET, ESPN2).

“I feel comfortable going all the way up until game time if need be, if it gets to that point, but like I said, if we played today, based off the body of work, I believe that AC deserves an opportunity to respond,” Elliott said.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Augusta County pursuit of wanted man ends in eight-vehicle crash, one seriously injured
2 Local United Way closure also ends free tax prep through Valley VITA
3 UVA, Virginia Tech set for prime-time clash on Nov. 30 on ACC Network
4 Shocker: Jason Miyares passes up run for governor, going for second term as AG instead
5 Virginia Housing grant to build 10 affordable homes by 2026 with 3D construction printer

Latest News

uva football anthony colandrea qb
Football

UVA Football: The role of the future in the late-season QB decision

Chris Graham
soldiers salute
Politics

McClellan, Kiggins lead push for PFAS provisions in defense legislation

Rebecca Barnabi

Two Virginia Congresswomen led 11 members in calling on Congress to include provisions to protect servicemembers from toxic PFAS chemicals.

graduation caps in air
Local News

Waynesboro: William Perry club activities; WHS renovations contractor announced

Rebecca Barnabi

Extracurricular activities and clubs are a big part of a high school student's life and finding a path toward life after high school. 

Local News

Commonwealth Clash: Smithfield donates 60K+ pounds of protein to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

Rebecca Barnabi
police court law
U.S. & World News

Justice Department sues Kentucky landlord for sexual harassment of female tenants

Chris Graham
mjf aew dynamite
Pro Wrestling

AEW announces full schedule of shows in January, February, into March

Chris Graham
remote work
Local News

Harrisonburg Innovation Hub scheduled to open Dec. 2 with JMU as anchor

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status