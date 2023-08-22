Countries
UVA football coaches show debuts for 2023 season tonight at 7 p.m.
Sports

Chris Graham
Published date:
tony elliott
Photo: ACC

“Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott” returns tonight at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse in Charlottesville. The weekly radio show featuring the UVA football coach will air from 7-8 p.m. ET.

The debut 2023 show will feature defensive coordinator John Rudzinski, offensive coordinator Des Kitchings and tight end Grant Misch.

Coach Elliott will make his first appearance on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Hosted by John Freeman, fans can e-mail questions to the show through the home page of the mobile app, by emailing [email protected] / [email protected] or by tweeting @johnfreemanuva.

Fans are encouraged to come to BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse to watch and interact with the show. BJ’s full menu will be available which includes the world-famous Pizookie, the official dessert of UVA Athletics.

Ticket and merchandise giveaways will occur during each show and fans will have an opportunity to have items signed by Coach Elliott.

There are a number of ways for fans to listen to and interact with the program. Radio affiliates across the Virginia Sports Radio Network are scheduled broadcast the show. Free online audio is also available at VirginiaSports.com and through the Virginia Sports App as well as a live video stream will be available on the @VirginiaCavaliers official Facebook page.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

