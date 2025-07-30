Home UVA Football alum Tiki Barber out at CBS, joining WFAN on New York Giants radio team
Chris Graham
Tiki Barber interviews Eli Manning after a 2009 NFL game. Photo: Tom Berg/Icon Sportswire

UVA Football alum Tiki Barber won’t be doing NFL games for CBS this fall, with the network replacing Barber with Charles Davis on its No. 4 TV broadcast team.

Barber, a 1997 University of Virginia alum, had been working on CBS TV broadcasts of the NFL since 2019.

This fall, Barber will be joining WFAN as the pregame and postgame co-host for the station’s radio broadcasts of New York Giants games.

The station announced the move on Wednesday.

“I am really excited to be joining the Giants gameday radio broadcast team on WFAN. This organization has meant so much to me, professionally and personally,” Barber said in a statement.

The Giants took Barber in the second round of the 1997 NFL Draft, and Barber spent his entire 10-year NFL career with the franchise, putting up a franchise-record 10,449 yards and 55 TDs on the ground, and ranking second on the club’s all-time list with 586 receptions.

Barber co-hosts a weekday afternoon radio show on WFAN with Evan Roberts.

He’ll work on the Giants broadcasts with John Schmeelk of Giants.com.

“The Giants have a long history of legendary broadcasters, and Wellington Mara always told them to call it like they see it because our fans know better. I look forward to providing analysis and insight that Giants fans appreciate,” Barber said.

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," a zero-time Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, and a member of zero Halls of Fame, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

