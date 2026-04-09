Does new UVA Basketball coach Aaron Roussell bring anybody with him from his previous job at Richmond?

Maybe.

Not, unfortunately, either of his two leading scorers from his 2025-2026 team, 6’2” senior forward Maggie Doogan (21.1 ppg, 7.9 rebounds/g, 3.9 assists/g, 50.6% FG, 40.4% 3FG) and 6’1” senior guard Rachel Ullstrom (13.9 ppg, 5.6 rebounds/g, 47.9% FG, 40.9% 3FG), both of whom are graduating.

The one that Roussell is certain to target is 5’6” junior guard Ally Sweeney (10.5 ppg, 4.4 assists/g, 46.0% FG, 39.9% 3FG), as a second point guard, if Kymora Johnson (19.5 ppg, 5.9 assists/g, 40.9% FG, 36.1% 3FG) returns, and the lead point guard, if KJ bolts.

Which looks likely – Johnson is set to visit South Carolina this weekend.

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