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UVA Basketball: Who can Aaron Roussell bring with him from Richmond?

Chris Graham
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aaron roussell
Aaron Roussell. Photo: UVA Athletics

Does new UVA Basketball coach Aaron Roussell bring anybody with him from his previous job at Richmond?

Maybe.

Not, unfortunately, either of his two leading scorers from his 2025-2026 team, 6’2” senior forward Maggie Doogan (21.1 ppg, 7.9 rebounds/g, 3.9 assists/g, 50.6% FG, 40.4% 3FG) and 6’1” senior guard Rachel Ullstrom (13.9 ppg, 5.6 rebounds/g, 47.9% FG, 40.9% 3FG), both of whom are graduating.

The one that Roussell is certain to target is 5’6” junior guard Ally Sweeney (10.5 ppg, 4.4 assists/g, 46.0% FG, 39.9% 3FG), as a second point guard, if Kymora Johnson (19.5 ppg, 5.9 assists/g, 40.9% FG, 36.1% 3FG) returns, and the lead point guard, if KJ bolts.

Which looks likely – Johnson is set to visit South Carolina this weekend.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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